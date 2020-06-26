Clean Juice Celebrates Its 100th Open Location in Four Years

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, today announced the opening of its 100th location in New Jersey. This milestone in the company's four-year history belongs to Clean Juice franchise partner and former New York Giants wide receiver David Tyree and his wife, Leilah. The 100th store opening will officially grand open in Morristown, NJ, on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

"Reaching 100 store openings, with many more in development, is a significant milestone, especially given that the Clean Juice brand is barely four years old," said Landon Eckles, co-founder, and chief executive officer of Clean Juice. "We are proud that the many communities we serve are embracing Clean Juice for its healthy, high-quality products and for the diversity in franchise ownership we promote and strive toward daily."

David Tyree is known for his history-making "Helmet Catch" that served as the turning point in the Giants' Super Bowl XLII victory over the previously undefeated New England Patriots.

"Clean Juice stood out to me immediately, and its brand philosophy matched the high standards and principles I set for myself and my family," said David Tyree. "Integrity was a cornerstone virtue I valued while playing in the NFL and carries through today as a father, husband, team member, and business owner. The Clean Juice brand epitomizes integrity, high-quality and is unwilling to sacrifice its standards. We are proud to introduce Clean Juice and its healthy, organic menu to our community."

Clean Juice sources only the highest quality, premium organic ingredients for its organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and a recently expanded toast product line, all of which are made on-site directly in front of guests. Clean Juice aims to provide the perfect nutrition that comes only from organic food. When and if there is a sourced or seasonal product that cannot be found organically, each franchise location notifies guests through its "transparency board" in the front of all stores.

"As a couple committed to health and wellness, it was important for us to do something that contributed to the well-being of our community," said Leilah Tyree. "We are glad to be a part of the only juice franchise that is USDA-certified as truly organic. Serving high-quality products is a tremendous opportunity we deeply value!"

Clean Juice's current menu features refreshing, clean, and healthy USDA-certified organic products stretching far beyond fresh and cold-pressed juice. The company recently unveiled new organic wraps and new organic combos along with their seasonal summer menu that features blue spirulina, a powerful immune-boosting antioxidant. Clean Juice is committed to the health and wellness of communities it serves and engages with non-profits through regular contributions determined by sales of signature menu items. This includes naming several smoothies and fresh juice items in honor of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada.

In the company's short four year history, Clean Juice has achieved numerous awards including #431 as Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies; a Top New Franchise and one of the Fastest Growing Franchises from Entrepreneur magazine; a Top 100 Movers & Shakers by FastCasual.com; a Top 100 Game Changer by Franchise Dictionary Magazine, a leading national publication for the franchise industry; a Top Emerging Franchise by Franchise Gator; and the Fastest Growing Franchise and Fast 50 in Charlotte by the Charlotte Business Journal. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of franchise partners. Earlier this year, Landon Eckles was recognized as a Most Admired CEO by the Charlotte Business Journal.

To find a Clean Juice location near you, visit www.cleanjuice.com. For more information on becoming a franchise partner, visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

About Clean Juice

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice offers organic açaí bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, new greens, and grains Greenoa™ Bowls along with other healthy foods for in a warm and welcoming retail experience. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team, and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com.

