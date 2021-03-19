Clean Juice Kicks Off "Year of the Guest"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, announced today a multifaceted guest appreciation program highlighting its tribute to the millions of guests it continues to serve throughout its short history. The specialized guest-centric initiatives kick off this weekend with a national Guest Appreciation Weekend promotion featuring a buy one, get one free organic smoothie offer, all new Spring apparel, a daily Organic Power Hour (5-7 pm) program, and its first national "organic food for a year" giveaway valued at $5000.

"With Spring comes hope," said Eckles. "All of our initiatives have been and will continue to be focused on the guest and helping them commit to a healthy and organic lifestyle. We believe that food is medicine and is the foundation for being healthy in body and strong in spirit." Maintaining momentum and vision, Clean Juice launched its Spring seasonal menu featuring Dragon Fruit. The specialized guest-centric initiatives kick off this weekend with a national Guest Appreciation Weekend promotion featuring a buy one, get one free organic smoothie offer, all new Spring apparel, a daily Organic Power Hour (5-7 pm) program, and its first national "organic food for a year" giveaway valued at $5000. "Guest appreciation is at the heart of Clean Juice's philosophy of serving others as if they were family," said Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice.

In preparation for the Guest of the Year program launch, Clean Juice initiated a five-week "Premium Guest Experience Training Program" aimed to help Franchise Partners continue to deliver on its 75+ systemwide Net Promoter Score and continuous enhancements to its branded, customized mobile app, which now features the Cleanse Club subscription, a modified Create Your Own Organic Combo feature and much more.

"Guest appreciation is at the heart of Clean Juice's philosophy of serving others as if they were family," said Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. "All of us at Clean Juice genuinely care about serving all people, and we take incredible pride and joy in creating and serving all-natural, organic food and beverage offerings with a smile. Clean Juice is a premium brand offering a premium product, served by our amazing workforce of dedicated people. Our teams now have the tools through this special training program to create a premium guest experience."

"As we near the end of this pandemic and look back on a very long, unpredictable year, we want people to know that we're here and we're ready to serve them. Keeping safety in mind, it's okay to start venturing out and enjoy the little things again," added Eckles.

The specialized training program enhances the company's culture that is already a recognized cornerstone of the Clean Juice brand. The five-phase training program includes short online training modules and store "Juiceristas" engage in various training modules that include role-playing, exclusive training video content, and an interactive social media component. In addition to the new training program, the Home Office support team provides dedicated monthly webinars focused exclusively on delivering an elite guest experience offered by Clean Juice team members including Franchise Partners.

Eckles' reference to rising up (or rebirth of Spring) is rooted in his Christian faith and the faith at the foundation of each and every Clean Juice across the nation. It is no coincidence that this call to return to safe, healthy living coincides with the Easter holiday season.

"With Spring comes hope," said Eckles. "All of our initiatives have been and will continue to be focused on the guest and helping them commit to a healthy and organic lifestyle. We believe that food is medicine and is the foundation for being healthy in body and strong in spirit."

In January, the company expanded its popular juice-cleanse product line with New Organic Cleanses including three new varieties like the Immunity Cleanse and its Cleanse Club subscription program, where guests can easily commit to monthly cleansing from the app. Maintaining momentum and vision, Clean Juice launched its Spring seasonal menu featuring Dragon Fruit, which includes two new LTO menu items: a modified seasonal pitaya-based smoothie named "The Spring One;" and a new seasonal acai bowl called "The Dragon Fruit Bowl." Clean Juice also continues to feature its new coffee offering through a partnership with Purity Coffee®, which has quickly become a fan favorite of our morning-time guests.

For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, Greenoa® salad bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In its short history, Clean Juice has amassed dozens of achievements and awards, including most recently being named #154 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500® ranking, the #1 spot as Franchise Gator's 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises list, and most recently named by Forbes as one of American's Best Startup Employers in 2021. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of Franchise Partners.

Press Contact: Quick Chadwick/ [email protected] / 678-637-5552

SOURCE Clean Juice

Related Links

https://www.cleanjuice.com

