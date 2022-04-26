Clean Juice Named a Top Franchise for Women

Independent Survey from Franchise Business Review Shows Female Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with the All Organic Quick-Serve Restaurant's Overall Performance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and quick service restaurant has been named a 2022 Top Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review (FBR). Clean Juice was among 267 franchise brands, representing over 8,000 female franchise owners, that participated in FBR's research.

In its first Franchise Business Review survey measuring franchisee satisfaction, the popular, fast-casual brand reported more than 75 percent participation from its Franchise Partners nationwide demonstrating a vested interest in its continued growth and product offerings. Clean Juice exceeded benchmarks in all franchise industry categories, including food & beverage, QSR, and retail, earning a total franchise satisfaction index (FSI) of 75 percent. Clean Juice franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

Clean Juice is the nation's fastest growing, all organic quick service restaurant which nears its 200th store within the company's system in under seven years. The brand's continued record-setting growth and award-winning culture is built on a personal guest experience, its variety of truly delicious and freshly made organic beverages and center-of-plate food items, and a strong brand following from families, Millennials and other health-conscious individuals amplified since the launch of Tim Tebow as it's national ambassador last year.

Franchise Business Review, a franchise research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.

Clean Juice franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

"Franchising provides many options to women seeking business ownership on a full- or part-time basis," says Michelle Rowan, President, and COO of Franchise Business Review. "There are thousands of different franchise opportunities available, so it's important to examine feedback from other female franchise owners on how well the franchise meets their expectations in terms of support, work/life balance, financial opportunity, and other key areas of business ownership before making the leap. When you look at the brands on this year's list of the Top Franchises for Women, a whopping 88% of women said they enjoy owning and operating their own business, making them all excellent options for women looking to make the transition to owning and operating their own business."

In its first Franchise Business Review survey measuring franchisee satisfaction, the popular, fast-casual brand reported more than 75 percent participation from its Franchise Partners nationwide demonstrating a vested interest in its continued growth and product offerings. Clean Juice exceeded benchmarks in all franchise industry categories, including food & beverage, QSR, and retail, earning a total franchise satisfaction index (FSI) of 75 percent.

According to the FBR survey, Clean Juice ranked highest in respect (86%), team culture (85%), honesty and integrity (85%), and product and service offering (84%). Clean Juice exceeded QSR averages by more than 6 percent, retail by more than 7 percent, and more than 8 percent in the food and beverage category. Clean Juice's FSI was 6 percent higher than 2021 FBR benchmarks across all industries.

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2021 Top Franchises.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In its short history, Clean Juice has amassed dozens of achievements and awards, including most recently being named #154 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500® ranking and the #1 spot as Franchise Gator's 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises list. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified prospects to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/. To learn more about FBR's research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

Media Contacts:

B. Quick Chadwick

Chief Marketing Officer

678-637-5552

[email protected]

Franchise Business Review

Ali Forman

Marketing Director

603.319.4818

[email protected]

SOURCE Clean Juice