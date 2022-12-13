CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the nation's first and only USDA-certified organic juice, and food bar franchise, announced today it had hired Ashley Love to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Love is the first CFO for Clean Juice, further signaling the nationwide, all-organic fast-casual brand's rising popularity and rapid growth, expanding its franchise and corporate footprint.

Clean Juice Names Ashley Love as Brand’s First Chief Financial Officer Clean Juice continues to ascend as the nation's fastest-growing USDA-certified, organic, fast-casual brand after being recently named to the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year. To date, Clean Juice has 203 store units within its system, with 127 opened for business and 76 in development. Its impressive and continuous growth is attributed to its unique certified organic operation and premium guest experience.

In this newly created role, Love will oversee the finance, human resources, compliance, and legal departments, while focusing on cost-saving efficiencies, streamlining financial operations, ensuring regulatory compliance, and implementing scalable systems to support the brand's strong growth trajectory.

"I am excited and honored to join such an impactful company that's dedicated to being the gold standard in fast-casual/quick serve restaurant franchise operations while offering its guest an exciting, premium, nutrient-rich product that raises the bar in healthy living through all organic, USDA-certified food and beverage offerings," says Love. "Clean Juice has built an amazing brand and team from the grass-roots level, and I am thrilled to be an integral part of its expansive, record-setting growth."

Love's understanding and implementation of scalable systems and processes focus on several impactful areas important to Clean Juice's operations, including a strategic, forward-thinking approach to franchise unit finances and the company's national operations. Her background of working with day-one start-ups and Fortune 500 companies has gifted Love with a meticulous and calculated approach across all aspects of multi-unit operations.

This is the first time Clean Juice has employed a CFO role to target large-scale growth while supporting the brand's Franchise Partners and corporate store operations. Love will be intricately involved in outlining franchise services to offer partners more cost savings and help identify trends and growth opportunities. Love is tasked with helping Clean Juice discover and implement models for large-scale growth and the required support systems to ensure success. Her expertise in mergers and acquisitions, financial planning and analysis, business law, profit and loss reporting, and efficient implementation of automated systems will be a key focus.

"We are thrilled to have Ashley join our team as the first CFO of Clean Juice," says Landon and Kat Eckles, co-founders of Clean Juice. "Not only does she bring a unique skill set of accounting and financial operations from her previous experiences, but her forward-thinking vision, street smarts, and good character also make her the perfect fit at the perfect time to join our C-suite team."

Love earned both a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in Accounting from Florida Atlantic University. When Love isn't working on implementing new scalable financial systems at Clean Juice, she enjoys North Carolina's outdoor leisure activities, creating a new culinary experience for her family and friends, and spending time with her husband and son.

