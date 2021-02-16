Clean Juice Promotes Dave Cuff to Chief Development Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, proudly announced the promotion of Dave Cuff to the position of Chief Development Officer (CDO). Dave will continue his role in helping create turn-key franchise opportunities for people passionate about healthy, clean living. In addition to his role with Clean Juice, Dave will also serve as CDO for Clean Juice's sister franchise brand, freecoat nails® – the nation's newest and completely non-toxic nail and beauty salon franchise.

"I am passionate about Clean Juice and will do anything to protect and guide this brand," said Cuff. "'Healthy in Body, Strong in Spirit' is a core value I share with the brand and it thrills me to watch our Franchise Partners come into the Clean Juice family and develop their locations. To see their excitement when we get ready for their Grand Opening makes all of the hard work worth it." Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, Greenoa® salad bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees.

Dave is a veteran business development professional with an educational background in exercise science. During his professional tenure, Dave has worked for BMW and several pharmaceutical companies. Dave started with Clean Juice in August 2016 as the Director of Franchising, then served as Vice President of Development starting in January 2017 before entering the C-suite earlier this year.

As Chief of Development, Dave will continue the work he's been involved with since joining the Clean Juice corporate office in 2016. His expertise and professional ethics continue to inspire the development team as they lead in awarding new units, site selections, lease negotiations, architecture and construction.

"Kat, myself, and the entire Clean Juice and freecoat nails family is very proud of Dave and his contributions to the rapid growth Clean Juice has enjoyed," said Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. "Dave brings an expertise, drive, and passion that is un-wavered, and we are confident in his ability to continue to the forward momentum we've ignited as we enter another year of record-breaking growth."

Dave started his career with BMW as a client advisor then entering the Pharmaceutical industry in 2007. A graduate of East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, Dave's professional career spans more than 17 years.

When Dave isn't working with his team on developing the Clean Juice and freecoat nails brands, he can be found doting on his beautiful wife and two daughters and spending time at the beach or taking road trips to visit friends and family.

About Clean Juice®

Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com.

Media Contact:

Quick Chadwick

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

678-637-5552

SOURCE Clean Juice

