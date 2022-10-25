Clean Juice Spreads Organic Peanut Butter Across the Second Systemwide Menu Update of 2022

Leading USDA-Certified Organic QSR Franchise Highlights Innovation, Product Expansion and New Organic Ingredients to Guest Favorites

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice , the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise, introduced a flurry of new, all-organic menu offerings in time for the fall and winter seasons ahead. This second systemwide rollout introduces organic peanut butter, two new toasts, ingredient changes, and enhanced value to its Kids' Menu.

"We are super excited to spread the joy and love of peanut butter into the Clean Juice mix of savory and sweet menu innovations. Peanut butter is among the most amazing comfort foods and is best known for eating straight out of the jar with a spoon. Now, our guests can enjoy the richness of peanut butter across several Clean Juice categories," said Landon Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice. "Clean Juice is a premium quick service restaurant that offers premium products made with premium, organic ingredients at a premium price," said Eckles. "But things are tough, especially with hardworking families fighting for every dollar. Increasing the size of the kid's smoothies, including the new Strawberry Banana One, without increasing the price is just a small way to say thank you to our guests."

Leading the update is the ultimate warm and heartening comfort-foodie lover's favorite, organic peanut butter. Clean Juice innovators, responsible for the brand's high-quality and creative presentation of seasonal fruits and vegetables, are spreading peanut butter across many of its signature menu categories, including its toasts, smoothies, and kid's menu. The organic peanut butter makes its grand debut in the following items now available:

The Peanut Butter Toast – all organic banana, goji berries, coconut, hemp seeds, and honey drizzled on top

– all organic banana, goji berries, coconut, hemp seeds, and honey drizzled on top The Peanut Butter One Smoothie – all organic creamy peanut butter blended with banana, almond milk, and a hint of maca

– all organic creamy peanut butter blended with banana, almond milk, and a hint of maca The Peanut Butter Apple Wrap (Kid's menu) – all organic apples, peanut butter, and a dash of cinnamon

According to the National Peanut Board, peanut butter was highly rated for taste, convenience, and affordability. From a nutritional standpoint, peanut butter continues to be viewed as good natural food, a source of protein, part of a well-balanced diet, and a good source of nutrients. Adding peanut butter to the Clean Juice ingredient list comes with a brand new, systemwide Allergen protocol, and all wraps are now automatically offered on an organic wrap.

Also making its debut during the Clean Juice systemwide menu update across the brand's fan-favorite food categories are:

The Loaded Avocado Toast – a fully loaded version of The Avocado Toast that includes all organic cucumber, tomato, spring mix, and feta cheese.

– a fully loaded version of The Avocado Toast that includes all organic cucumber, tomato, spring mix, and feta cheese. The Veggie Wrap – a revamp from The Garden Wrap to include all organic avocado, hummus, cucumber, tomato, spinach, garlic, red pepper flakes & vinaigrette dressing.

– a revamp from The Garden Wrap to include all organic avocado, hummus, cucumber, tomato, spinach, garlic, red pepper flakes & vinaigrette dressing. Refreshers are now a permanent menu offering after their success as a seasonal featured item.

are now a permanent menu offering after their success as a seasonal featured item. New 12 oz Kids Smoothies & The Strawberry Banana One - featuring all organic strawberry, banana, and almond milk now available in 12 oz size. Our lineup of kid's smoothies will move to 12 oz servings while maintaining their 10 oz price.

Recently expanding to its 200th unit in 33 states in less than seven years, the popular quick-service restaurant showcases its powerful focus on the personal guest experience while offering a line-up of certified organic superfood-ingredient smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, salads, juices, acai bowls, and more. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based franchise recently opened its first store by Tim Tebow , the brand's first national ambassador, who is also a Franchise Partner. Clean Juice's success has contributed to a dedicated focus on making healthy food more readily available and educating the public about the benefits of eating organic, healthy options.

To find a Clean Juice location near you, visit www.cleanjuice.com/locations . For more information about becoming a Clean Juice Franchise Partner, visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, salad bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

