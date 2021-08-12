Clean Machine Car Wash Expands to South Florida

Clean Machine Car Wash Opens its 13th site in Cutler Bay on August 10th, and announces vast expansion plans in Florida.

Exceptional Service and Amenities include:

Industry-leading tunnel equipment and wash chemistry, including Ceramic X and Fusion products

Free amenities for customers on site – microfiber towels, window cleaner, mat washers, hand sanitizer and compressed air for those hard-to-reach places

Top-of-the-line vacuum system with sun canopies being installed later this month

Membership benefits – Unlimited daily use; Family Plan Discount of $5 off each additional car (up to 3 cars)

off each additional car (up to 3 cars) 20% Discount for our Heroes – First responders, military, veterans, doctors, nurses and teachers receive 20% off membership and single-use car washes

To celebrate their Grand Opening in Cutler Bay, the following offers are available on site:

Free Platinum Plus washes (valued at $25 ) for a limited time only

) for a limited time only "Founding Member" Membership deal - Customers receive 50% off of their first month of membership, with an ongoing 15% discount for the lifetime of their membership. Available on the top two plans with the best value and experience Platinum Plus with Ceramic and Platinum

Clean Machine is also inviting customers to join their text club for a free wash, exclusive offers and freebies. Join by texting CLEANCB1 to 30400

Clean Streak Ventures has vast expansion plans across Florida

The Clean Streak pipeline includes 15 new sites in Port St. Lucie, Oviedo, Fort Myers, Estero, Lake Worth, Port Charlotte, Port Orange, Winter Haven, Lakeland, and more. Most of these sites will fall under the Clean Machine brand, with the sites in Orlando under the Top Dog brand.

"Clean Streak Ventures is proud to be opening it's first site in Miami. Cutler Bay is the 13th jewel in our Clean Machine crown, and 20th site in our overall portfolio. This coupled with the 15 sites we have in the pipeline is helping us quickly approach being the largest independent express car wash in Florida." Said Clean Streak's President, Greg Ries. "It's not just our rapid growth that's exciting, but also our impressive quality - superior product, delivering the best wash and experience for customers time and time again."

ABOUT CLEAN STREAK VENTURES

Clean Streak Ventures is a national car wash platform, which currently operates 20 locations in Florida. The Company's main goal is to provide the best customer service experience and the industry's fastest, highest quality washes. Clean Streak Ventures prioritizes people, putting customers first and investing in its team members.

Clean Streak Ventures is actively pursuing acquisitions and partnerships to expand its geographic footprint. The Company's growth strategy is focused on acquiring regional market leaders and providing sellers with the option of realizing full liquidity or partnering with them and remaining actively involved in the business.

Headquartered in Orlando, Clean Streak Ventures is a portfolio company of MKH Capital Partners, a Miami-based private equity firm.

For more information on Clean Streak Ventures, please visit www.clean-streak.com.

Related Links

https://www.clean-streak.com/

SOURCE Clean Streak Ventures LLC

Related Links

https://www.clean-streak.com/

