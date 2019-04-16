Clean Recovery Centers Adds Kevin Gormley, Behavioral Expert and Military Veteran, to Staff

TAMPA, Fla., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Recovery Centers (www.cleanrecoverycenters.com) has announced the addition of Kevin Gormley as Executive Clinical Director/Associate Medical Director at its Tampa-based facility. He joins the Clean Recovery Centers' team with a proven record of supporting those suffering from addiction as well as veterans and their families.

During a 24-year military career, Kevin has been a results-oriented leader in a variety of Behavioral Health Care settings, including two tours of duty in Iraq and combat support in military operations.

"Adding Kevin to our staff further strengthens our program here at Clean Recovery Centers," said CEO Shayne Sundholm. "He brings a proven record of supervising behavioral health treatment for inpatient and outpatient care teams, including more than 17 years in military medical and combat settings."

Throughout his career, Kevin has held a number of prestigious positions. He was Chief of Behavioral Health, Commander, and Executive Assistant Head Nurse at Walter Reed Army Medical Center - known today as the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (www.wrnmmc.capmed.mil) - Eisenhower Presidential Suite in Washington D.C. In this role, he provided high security nursing care for President George W. Bush (www.georgewbush.com) and other top officials.

He holds a Master of Science in Nursing (Psychiatric ARNP) - with honors - from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), Charleston, SC (www.musc.edu): a Master of Arts in Human Resources. Organization Development - with honors - from Webster University in St. Louis, MO (www.webster.edu): and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) - with honors - from Columbus State University in Columbus, GA (www.columbusstate.edu). Kevin is Board Certified in Psychiatry with The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) (www.nursingworld.org/ancc).

Clean Recovery Centers is located at 508 West Fletcher Avenue in Tampa, Florida. For information, contact 888-386-8654 or info@cleanrecoverycenters.com. Visit online at www.cleanrecoverycenters.com.

SOURCE Clean Recovery Centers

