Clean Rite Center Named Best Laundromat In Baltimore

BRONX, N.Y., May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Rite Center is honored to be recognized by The Baltimore Sun's readers and staff as the best laundromat serving the greater Baltimore area.

Clean Rite Center's Baltimore store at 7017 Liberty Road provides a comfortable lounge area equipped with free Wi-Fi, massage chairs, and TVs – but above all, they keep their laundromat spick and span. Clean Rite's assistant manager at Liberty Road, Laisha Best, said it best, "We focus on cleanliness and customer service."