Clean Shipping: Berge Bulk and Kongsberg Maritime join forces to advance marine decarbonisation

Berge Bulk and Kongsberg Maritime set up a joint development initiative to advance marine decarbonisation technologies.

The goal is to identify and test emerging decarbonisation technologies and advance the integration of emerging and existing technologies into deployable marine solutions.

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based dry bulk owner Berge Bulk and marine technology leader Kongsberg Maritime (KM) today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop and advance the deployment of decarbonisation technologies onboard dry bulk cargo vessels.

As a leader in international deep-sea dry bulk shipping, Berge Bulk has embarked on an ambitious environmental programme that has produced ships like Berge Logan, the most energy-efficient bulk carrier in the world. Continuing this programme, Berge Bulk aims to be carbon-neutral by 2025 at the latest and to have a zero-carbon ocean-going dry bulk carrier by 2030. Such an ambitious programme will require significant technical expertise and innovative talent to achieve and present numerous technical, commercial and regulatory challenges. KM is Berge Bulk's latest technology partner to step up to the challenge.

"We're proud to have been chosen by Berge Bulk to accelerate its journey towards carbon-neutral operations," adds James Poulton, Senior Vice President, Kongsberg Maritime. "Together, we'll be laying down a positive marker for maritime sustainability that will inspire a literal sea change for bulk carriers and beyond."

There are two elements of the joint development project. The first element will be to evaluate and test emerging decarbonisation technologies for use in the maritime sector. The second element will be to integrate both emerging and existing technologies into deployable systems that can be installed on Berge Bulk's fleet of over 80 dry bulk vessels.

"Berge Bulk is actively engaged in identifying new emerging technology trends to help us reach our zero-carbon goals," adds James Marshall, CEO of Berge Bulk. "However, there are plenty of existing technologies that we can and should be leveraging today to reduce our vessel emissions now."

Adapting existing technologies to maritime applications is no small challenge. A large proportion of decarbonisation solutions were initially developed for shore-based applications, requiring significant technical adaptations to meet the unique demands of the marine environment. KM's extensive experience developing technology solutions for marine applications is critical to the success of these projects and the broader acceptance of these technologies by the maritime sector. Together, the two companies hope to expand the array of clean technology options available to shipowners who want to reduce their emissions today.

About Berge Bulk

Berge Bulk is one of the world's leading independent dry bulk owners with an outstanding reputation for the safe, efficient, and sustainable delivery of commodities around the world. Berge Bulk is a young and dynamic company with a strong commitment to innovative growth and development. It has committed to be carbon neutral by 2025 at the latest.

Berge Bulk owns and manages a fleet of over 80 vessels, equating to more than 14 million DWT. The fleet ranges from handy-size to cape-size to some of the largest vessels ever built, serving the world's major miners, steel mills and charterers. For more information, visit www.bergebulk.com.

About Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime is a global marine technology company providing innovative and reliable 'Full Picture' technology solutions for all marine industry sectors including merchant, offshore, cruise, subsea and naval. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, Kongsberg Maritime has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 34 countries.

Kongsberg Maritime solutions cover all aspects of marine automation, safety, manoeuvring, navigation, and dynamic positioning as well as energy management, deck handling and propulsion systems, and ship design services. Subsea solutions include single and multibeam echo sounders, sonars, AUV and USV, underwater navigation and communication systems.

Training courses at locations globally, LNG solutions, information management, position reference systems and technology for seismic and drilling operations are also part of the company's diverse technology portfolio. Additionally, Kongsberg Maritime provides services within EIT (Electro, Instrument & Telecom) engineering and system integration, on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) basis.

Kongsberg Maritime is part of Kongsberg Gruppen (KONGSBERG), an international, knowledge-based group that celebrated 200 years in business during 2014. KONGSBERG supplies high-technology systems and solutions to customers in the oil and gas industry, the merchant marine, and the defence and aerospace industries.

