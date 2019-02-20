Clean Skincare Brand Naturally Serious, Exclusive to Sephora, Launches Sustainable Packaging with #ItGetsGreener Initiative

"We've continued to learn so much from our consumers in the few, short months since we launched. Not only do they care about what they're putting on their skin, but also how their products are impacting the earth – we do too" says Rochelle Jacobs, Managing Director. "As such, we are so excited to further enhance our products to ensure they are really making a difference in sustainable beauty and packaging."

Naturally Serious' range of seven cruelty-free products combines naturally derived formulas with serious, cutting-edge technology. Along with an efficacious combination of ingredients, Naturally Serious adheres to a list of B.A.D. ingredients (Banned, Ambiguous, Debatable) that each product is formulated without. These have been recognized by researchers and consumers alike as being potentially harmful – namely parabens, phthalates, preservatives, PEG, formaldehyde, petrolatum, mineral oil, sulfates, silicones, drying alcohols, artificial colors and artificial fragrances.

The full collection is comprised of products that are vegan- or vegetarian-formulated (some contain beeswax) and do not contain gluten. Each product also features the brand's patented Anti-Pollution Blend of 6 anti-oxidants (pomegranate, goji berry, grape seed, green tea, red tea and white tea) that outperforms other widely used naturals to combat visible signs of aging and skin damage caused by UV rays, pollution, free radicals and other environmental aggressors.

The brand is proud to be included in Sephora's Clean at Sephora initiative, which spotlights products that adhere to strict guidelines – including being free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates, mineral oils, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban and less than one percent of synthetic fragrance.

Naturally Serious is available on Sephora.com and select Sephora stores with prices ranging from $16 to $56.

ABOUT NATURALLY SERIOUS

Clean. Natural. Serious. Naturally Serious takes your skin seriously! Cleanly and ethically developed without BS, Naturally Serious products combine powerful ingredients with cutting-edge technology for clinically advanced results. Through sun, sweat and environmental stress, Naturally Serious works over time to detox your skin from free radicals, dead cells and pollution. Utilizing the best of nature and science, it even helps repair the look of past skin damage and helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots caused by photoaging. Finally, you can (literally) put your best face forward.

ABOUT SEPHORA

