Clean Sweep! All Attorneys with Johnston Tobey Baruch Earn Best Lawyers in America Honors

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, all four shareholders in the Texas trial and appellate firm Johnston Tobey Baruch have been selected by The Best Lawyers in America, and Robert Tobey has been named a Lawyer of the Year for Dallas-Fort Worth.

The Best Lawyers in America is the oldest and one of the most respected U.S. attorney guides. Inclusion in the publication is based on peer-review surveys submitted by attorneys who practice in the same legal fields and within the same geographic regions.

Mr. Tobey, who serves as the current president of the Dallas Bar Association, earned Lawyer of the Year honors for Dallas-Fort Worth in the 2021 edition for his expertise in legal malpractice litigation. He was also recognized separately for commercial litigation and legal malpractice law for defendants and plaintiffs. Mr. Tobey's practice also includes litigation related to liability claims, ethical issues and fee disputes for clients and lawyers.

Firm co-founder Randy Johnston earned Best Lawyers recognition for commercial litigation, mergers and acquisitions litigation and legal and professional malpractice law representing plaintiffs and defendants. Mr. Johnston's decades of experience cover a wide range of matters involving professional services, fiduciary duty, investment fraud, insurance and other business disputes.

Chad Baruch, the firm's managing shareholder, was recognized by Best Lawyers for his appellate work. In addition, Mr. Baruch is sought after for his legal writing and defense of constitutional rights expertise.

As one of the rising stars in the legal community, Coyt Johnston was featured in the guide for both commercial litigation and mergers and acquisitions litigation. In 2019, Best Lawyers recognized him as a Lawyer of the Year for mergers and acquisitions in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Best Lawyers has included each of Johnston Tobey Baruch's three name shareholders since 2013. In addition, each attorney is Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization; Mr. Baruch for Civil Appellate Law, Mr. Johnston for Civil Trial Law and Mr. Tobey for Consumer and Commercial Law. Coyt Johnston has been selected for Best Lawyers each year since 2016.

About Johnston Tobey Baruch:

Johnston Tobey Baruch is a dynamic law practice based in Dallas. Its trial and appellate attorneys have a broad range of litigation, arbitration and appellate experience. They are pioneers in the handling of legal and accounting malpractice, investment fraud and business disputes. They also have an enviable track record with insurance bad faith matters, commercial litigation and fiduciary litigation, as well as civil, family and criminal appeals for many prominent Texas companies and individuals. For more information, visit https://www.johnstontobey.com/ .

