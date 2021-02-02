Clean Vegg Kitchen Turns New Year's Resolutions into a Lifestyle

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Vegg Kitchen offers a flavorful solution to make healthy eating a lifestyle and not just a resolution. Chef Wes McVicker knows first-hand that the keys to transforming and maintaining healthy eating habits are food packed with flavor and convenience. In 2019 after challenges with his health, this professional drummer and producer turned to his other passion, cooking. His desire to take others on the journey with him led to the concept of a restaurant that offers delicious plant-based and pescatarian entrees. Clean Vegg is a tribe of people who are growing and learning every day by filling their bodies with fresh, locally sourced foods that include bold flavors. Click to Watch Video

Having traveled the world performing with Grammy award winning bands, Chef Wes believes that variety is the spice of life. "I enjoy introducing the international flavors I've come to love into the food I create. My 80/20 approach to eating is driven by the belief that you should eat nutritious foods 80% of the time and enjoy some of the things that really make your heart sing 20% of the time," noted Wes McVicker, Clean Vegg Creator, Co-Owner and Chef. "One bite and you'll be hooked because eating well doesn't mean you have to skimp on flavor."

Located in the Galleria Area of Houston, the no contact restaurant offers an 80% plant-based and 20% pescatarian menu through online ordering for take-out or delivery at www.CleanVegg.com. Prioritizing freshness and flavor, fan favorites include the Casa Bowl, Cod Tacos, and the Vegan Brownie. The Casa Bowl is a savory combination of red lentils and chickpeas stewed in coconut curry with basmati rice. Click for Photos

Guests will quickly tune into the healthy vibes served up on their social media as Chef Wes shares recipes and educates followers on tips for transitioning to clean eating as well, as providing special offers on both Instagram and Facebook.

For more information or to place an order, visit www.CleanVegg.com. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook @cleanvegg.

5832 Fairdale Lane Houston, TX 77057

www.CleanVegg.com

[email protected] | @cleanvegg

Contact: Margaret McKoin

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 817.403.0866

SOURCE Clean Vegg Kitchen

Related Links

http://www.CleanVegg.com

