Clean Vision's Subsidiary Clean-Seas Signs Binding MOU with Plastic Waste-to-Energy Technology Group Global Green Int'l Investments

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Vision Corporation (OTC: CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has signed a binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Global Green International Investments (GGII).

Headquartered in Singapore, GGII is a thirteen years-old, leading renewable energy company that develops innovative technology solutions that solve the world's growing plastic waste problem and produce high value commodities and renewable energy via its proprietary pyrolysis process. GGII and its partner groups manage numerous pyrolysis projects in Australia, New Zealand the Philippines, South Korea and other Asian countries.

According to McKinsey and Company research, "Pyrolysis is an invaluable technology to treat mixed polymer streams, which mechanical recycling technologies cannot handle. If plastics demand follows its current trajectory, global plastics-waste volumes would grow from 260 million tons per year in 2016 to 460 million tons per year by 2030, taking what is already a serious environmental problem to a whole new level. We also believe there are opportunities to build a new and profitable branch of the industry based on recycled plastics, which our research suggests could represent a profit pool of as much as $55 billion a year worldwide by 2030."

Under the terms of the two-year agreement, the companies will partner on the development, build out and maintenance of commercial-scale plastic waste-to-energy processing plants that serve municipal and regional population centers worldwide.

Clean-Seas is responsible for the business development, managing the permitting process and securing the project financing. GGII shall serve as an exclusive vendor to Clean-Seas throughout much of the world by providing it with project technical design expertise, specifications, and building, testing and then maintaining the processing plants.

Clean-Seas further benefits by gaining access to GGII's unique technical data that it requires to analyze a prospective commercial project prior to funding, such as its recently announced 40 tons/day waste-plastics pyrolysis initiative in Massachusetts. That data includes various regulatory technology certifications, patents, feedstocks (waste streams, such as municipal solid waste or waste-plastics) and commodity output (such as activated carbon, diesel and syngas).

Commenting on the binding MOU, Global Green International Investments Founder and Chairman of the Board, Allan Clarke, said, "We are excited to have partnered with Clean-Seas and its dynamic business development acumen and professional team. Combined with GGII's engineering expertise, resources and extensive experience, this partnership will produce state of the art waste-to-energy plants anywhere in the world. We are eager to get started."

Dan Bates, Clean Vision CEO, said, "We couldn't ask for a better company to partner with on these important projects. Aside from our New England initiative, Clean-Seas has several other major projects under active development. By partnering with GGII, we now have a world class team that I am confident will deliver on its commitment to curb the world's waste plastic problem while delivering value to our shareholders.

"Equally important," he added, "We are seeing the waste problem escalating in the US and globally as countries characterized as 'third world' just a few years ago are no longer willing to serve as dumping grounds for wealthier countries' waste streams, while the increasing awareness of dumping plastic waste into oceans has people everywhere saying, 'no more.' In just the past couple years, transporting waste and paying tipping (dumping) fees have reached about $100/ton in the US and elsewhere transforming the economics for our pyrolysis plants by generating an attractive, fast financial payback, cash flow and high ROI.

"If that's not enough, experts estimate the waste-plastic problem to now be reaching historic levels globally due in part to the pandemic with billions of single-use PPE worldwide, and grocers and restaurants relying exclusively on single-use plastic (SUP) containers and utensils," Mr. Bates concluded.

About Global Green International Investments

We are a renewable energy company that develops innovative solutions that solve waste problems and produce renewable energy via our unique pyrolysis process. Our mission is to deliver innovative, efficient, profitable and environmentally responsible solutions that convert energy from waste-into-syngas and refined diesel fuels -- and achieve zero-waste solutions for our partners and communities.

Global Green International Investments has offices and projects worldwide and draws upon our extensive project experience and operating Pyrolysis plants and the expertise of its international partners. For more info, visit us at: ggienergy.com and bioplantenergy.com.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. It offers "best in class" full solution's provider sourcing and deployment of the latest technologies for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, securing feedstock and off-take agreements.

The Company expects to develop socially impactful programs, improving quality of life, and conforming to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Clean-Seas is driven by the 3P's, People, Planet and Profit. For more information, visit: http://www.clean-seas.com/ .

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires, manages, and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the clean technology and green energy sectors. Its portfolio companies include Clean-Seas and 100Bio. For more information, visit: www.cleanvisioncorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contacts

GGII

Allan Clarke

E. [email protected]

Alan Matthews

E. [email protected]

Clean Vision

Dan Bates, CEO

Clean Vision Corporation

[email protected]

Investors

Frank Benedetto 619.915.9422

Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

SOURCE Clean Vision Corporation