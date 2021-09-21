CleanAir Engineering Combines Best-in-Class Services with Award-Winning Picarro Technology to Help the Oil and Gas Industry Reduce Methane Emissions and Meet ESG Goals

"Reducing methane emissions is key to mitigating climate change," said Vince Gaeto, Vice President, Energy Sales and Marketing at Picarro. Worldwide, the Picarro solution has been detecting and quantifying downstream methane emissions since 2011 and in the upstream field environment since 2017, enabling unparalleled data collection – turning millions of survey miles and billions of data points into the most trusted data analytics resource in the industry. "We're pleased to be working with CleanAir, a highly experienced service provider, as they further expand our innovative technology in the up and midstream oil and gas market."

"CleanAir has been providing accurate and reliable measurement and monitoring solutions for nearly 50 years," said Dr. Volker Schmid, Vice President of Applied Technology at CleanAir. "We selected the Picarro Solution for our monitoring service because it allows us to provide our industrial clients with defensible and actionable insights that will help them make informed emissions management decisions to meet their ESG targets."

About Picarro

Picarro is a leading provider of advanced methane leak detection (ALD), emissions reduction, and analytics solutions to natural gas operators worldwide. Picarro invented and patented the ALD methodology in collaboration with several major natural gas operators. Now, their extensive suite of patented and award-winning data analytics tools provide improved capabilities for cost-effective risk management, emissions quantification and reduction, and risk-informed pipe replacement optimization across the oil and gas industry. For more information, visit: energy.picarro.com.

About CleanAir

CleanAir, since its founding in 1972, has specialized in finding solutions to complex environmental and process measurement challenges. To address the need for reliable and sensitive detection of methane and quantification of related emissions for the oil and gas industry, CleanAir integrated Picarro's advanced technology and analytics into its Mobile Methane Monitor, providing an innovative service to help the industry evaluate and report their environmental performance. For more information visit: www.cleanair.com.

Contacts:

John Connell

Director of Global Sales

CleanAir Engineering, Inc.

[email protected]

Siiri Hage

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Picarro, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Picarro, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.picarro.com

