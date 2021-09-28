Cleancult Secures $25 Million in Series B Raise, Bringing Zero-Waste Cleaning to Consumer Masses and Retailer Partners

The brand has been rapidly expanding since launching in 2019 with entrepreneurs Ryan Lupberger and Zachary Bedrosian at the helm. Lupberger and Bedrosian co-founded the company with a clear vision to tackle a cleaning industry crisis: too much plastic waste. Cleancult is the first company in the world to successfully package soap in recyclable milk cartons, and offers unique reusable glass dispensers instead of plastic bottles. From laundry detergent to all-purpose cleaner to hand soap, Cleancult's patented plant-based, biodegradable formulas have proven be highly effective. The Cleancult system reduces household plastic waste by over 90%, and instead of focusing on concentrates, Cleancult's refill technique reduces the need for a user to change their behavior, making the transition to natural cleaning a seamless one for consumers, whether shopping online or at their local retailer.

According to IRI data, the natural cleaning category has grown at a compound rate of 16.5% over the last five years, more than three times faster than conventional cleaners. Today, Cleancult is poised to take ownership of this new, rapidly expanding segment that's quickly outpacing traditional players. As the first zero-waste cleaning brand to be available both direct-to-consumer and on-shelf, Cleancult is uniquely positioned to help retailers reduce plastic waste. Over the next few months, Cleancult will expand into an additional 2,500 doors, elevating the brand's retail presence to over 5,500 stores across the U.S. and Canada including Bed Bath & Beyond, who will carry Cleancult products nationwide beginning this fall.

With this new funding, Cleancult aims to bring on additional retailer partners, providing support as they work towards meeting aggressive goals set by the U.S. Plastics Pact, which states that by 2025, retailers need to cut their waste by over 50%. The brand also recently expanded within the North American market and is now available in over 500 Canadian retail doors, such as London Drugs, Sobey's and Peavey. Cleancult has truly become a beacon for zero-waste consumers and for brick-and-mortar partners throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"We're now able to accelerate our mission to bring zero-waste cleaning solutions to market in a way that's easy to use, transparent and affordable," said Cleancult Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Lupberger. "Cleancult is revolutionizing the way retailers approach sustainability. We've been able to support our retail partners in their own sustainability efforts without requiring them to completely change their shelves, or their business model, and it's especially exciting to secure this round so we can expand faster to an even larger scale," he continued.

As part of this financing, Cleancult will add Seth Cohen, Managing Partner of Reynolds Channel, and Mark Zurcher, Former CEO of Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP and a veteran CPG executive, to its Board. "We look forward to supporting Cleancult's essential mission to revolutionize the household cleaning industry and deliver zero-waste solutions at scale with both retailer partners and with our customers," Cohen and Zurcher jointly added.

By making the switch to Cleancult, the average household can save about 44 lbs. of plastic waste from ending up in landfills each year. The brand has a complete offering of home cleaning essentials, including Liquid Hand Soap, Laundry Detergent, Stain Stick, All Purpose Cleaner, Dish Soap, Bar Soap, and more, all featuring biodegradable plant-based formulas that harness the power of natural ingredients. Many feature Cleancult's patented CocoClean Technology, the brand's proprietary formula technology that takes the natural antimicrobial and antifungal properties in coconuts and uses it to power an unparalleled clean.

Cleancult products are available direct-to-consumer and in retailers such as CVS, Bed Bath & Beyond and Meijer. To learn more about Cleancult's mission to redefine clean, visit their website at www.cleancult.com.

About Cleancult

