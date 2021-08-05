CleanEquity Monaco 2021 - Sustainable Technology Innovation Awards

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity®, hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank and the Monaco Economic Board, closed on Friday 23rd July with its award ceremony in the presence of His Excellency, Bernard Fautrier.

For the second year running, CleanEquity was streamed live on EarthxTV, attracting over 1,000 live viewers. The live stream enabled global real-time access to best in class emerging technologies.

Watch the full CleanEquity conference OnDemand here.

CleanEquity's 14th annual event showcased 17 companies and the three recipients of the CleanEquity Awards for Excellence were:

Conamix (US), Award for Research; the company's core technology, utilising sulfur cathodes, enables the production of high energy batteries for EVs 25% cheaper than current lithium-ion technology while using zero cobalt and zero nickel;

Vertoro (NL), Award for Development; by converting residual biomass into its liquid platform product, Goldilocks®, Vertoro provides a sustainable alternative for existing fossil oil refineries and petrochemical plants; and

Voltaware (UK), Award for Commercialisation; its innovative smart meter utilises algorithms to accurately break down bills to the level of individual appliances, unlocking use cases such as energy efficiency, predictive maintenance, safety and security, and elderly monitoring.

The runners up, in the three categories, were, respectively: IPG (UK), Agerpoint (US) and Purify Fuel (US).

Claire McCluskey, the Irish visual artist, created the Awards similar in shape, each was based on a 20-sided platonic solid, carrying symbolic associations to water. The sustainable and traceable wood is sourced from the Lisnavagh Timber Project in Carlow. All of Claire's work is grounded in a way that relates to the world around us.

His Serene Highness, Prince Albert II of Monaco, said:

"For the past decade, it has been a pleasure to participate in this conference, as it has always been instructive with the opportunity to meet fascinating people committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and making the world a better and fairer place."

Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital and co-founder of CleanEquity, said:

"We thank His Serene Highness for His continued support throughout this year and His Excellency Mr. Bernard Fautrier for his participation in the Award Ceremony. Thank you Claire for your magical work, the 2021 Awards. Many thanks also to everyone who joined us in Monaco and those who participated online. We are honoured to have such groundbreaking presenting companies and technologies at CleanEquity. Thank yous go also to our sponsors and partners: the Fondation Prince Albert II, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, EarthX, MIT Solve, Monaco Economic Board and Taronis Fuel, for their continued support and the new partnerships formed."

About Innovator Capital

Innovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business and corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP rich private and public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees and commercial partners. Follow ICL and CleanEquity via LinkedIn.

