Cleaning Up After Hurricane Florence: What to Do with Trash, Recycling and Storm Debris

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic Services team cares about the safety and well-being of its employees and customers and is working hard to support the communities affected by Hurricane Florence. The storm's high winds, heavy rains and flooding caused damage in some service areas, and communities and businesses may now be dealing with cleanup efforts. As recovery efforts get underway, Republic offers these tips to help with trash collection, recycling and removal of storm debris.

Keep household trash and recycling separate from storm debris. Materials such as tree branches, drywall and waterlogged electronics or appliances should not go in your trash or recycling containers. These materials typically are picked up by separately contracted storm debris removal companies.

Storm debris should never be placed in garbage bags. Bags prevent storm debris removal companies from seeing what's inside and may result in the bags being left behind. Instead, place storm debris at the curb in separate piles, such as large appliances, electronics, construction materials, hazardous waste or yard waste. Be sure not to block roadways or storm drains.

Republic stands ready to continue to collect your solid waste and recycling as soon as roads are clear. In most cities, storm debris is separately contracted under FEMA disaster assistance, based on assessments from local emergency managers. Debris pickup will be separate from your regular waste and recycling collection.

Republic is already in the process of resuming regular residential and commercial collection services in the impacted areas. For updates about waste and recycling collection schedules in your community, check republicservices.com/service-alerts or use the My Resource app for iOS or Android.

For additional details and a visual guide to preparing storm debris for pickup, refer to these Debris Removal Guidelines.

