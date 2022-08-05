Cleanroom Technology Market to reach USD 16.9 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleanroom Technology Market is segmented by Type (Fan Filter Units (FFU), HVAC Systems, Laminar Air Flow Systems and Biosafety Cabinets, HEPA, Filter Air Diffusers and Showers) by Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry, Medical Devices Manufacturers, Hospitals) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry Category.

Cleanroom Technology Market is projected to reach US$ 16.9 Billion by 2028, from US$ 12.1 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Cleanroom Technology Market

Cleanroom Technology market expansion is largely fueled by rising demand from various Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industries, Medical Devices Manufacturers, and Hospitals. Furthermore, government regulations, growing instances of hospital-acquired infections, and increasing adoption of modular cleanroom construction are expected to drive the growth of the cleanroom technology market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CLEANROOM TECHNOLOGY MARKET

Sterile conditions and extreme cleanliness are necessary for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Pharmaceutical items are shielded from contamination and pollutants including dust, airborne microorganisms, and aerosol particles in cleanrooms, which offer a controlled environment. In pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device manufacturers, and hospitals, the integration of all management systems into a single, comprehensive cleanroom technology is being quickly adopted in order to reliably control all relevant parameters such as temperature, humidity, and airborne particles. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the cleanroom technology market.

Globally, governments have adopted tight policies on biosafety, overall quality, and environmental protection in food processing and packaging facilities. A business may be guaranteed that its products comply with government rules thanks to cleanroom technology. Cleanrooms are a one-time investment that will assist a company not only to withstand competition but also adhere to all international standards and regulations.

Furthermore, healthcare institutions are utilizing more cleanroom technology to manage contamination and halt the transmission of disease as a result of the rise in hospital-acquired infections and the evolving nature of infectious diseases like COVID-19. It is well recognized that surgical procedures increase patient exposure to infections, which can be spread through contact with surgical staff, equipment, and airborne contamination. In these settings, cleanrooms are used to give the surgical team and patient the perfect setting for an operation and recovery.

The installation of modular cleanrooms has increased in popularity during the past few years in the pharmaceutical sector. This in turn is expected to fuel the market growth. The hospitals have started adopting modular cleanrooms which help maintain hygiene and reduce the risk of spreading infections at a much more cost-effective price.

CLEANROOM TECHNOLOGY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to be the most lucrative segment. This is due to the industry's expansion, the strong pipeline of injectable formulations, and the increased attention being paid to assuring the quality of healthcare products.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative region. In the upcoming years, the market in North America is anticipated to grow as a result of factors including strict regulatory standards for product approvals, technological advancements in cleanrooms, a large number of hospitals in the area, increased adoption of technologically advanced solutions by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturing companies, and expansion of the healthcare sector.

Key Players

Azbil

Taikisha

Kimberly-Clark

Illinois Tool Works

Royal Imtech

DuPont

Ardmac

Alpiq Group

Clean Air Products

M+W Group

