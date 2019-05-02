CleanSpark Announces Production Version of Microgrid Value Stream Optimizer (mVSO)

SALT LAKE CITY, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (OTC: CLSK), a Microgrid and custom electrical equipment company with advanced engineering, software and controls for innovative distributed energy resource management systems, today announced that it has released a production version of its Microgrid Value Stream Optimizer (mVSO). This proprietary technology combines high level analytics of multiple PV arrangements and storage solutions to help customers save substantial amounts of money on their utility costs. CleanSpark's monitoring and control platform, mPulse, uses patented forecasting and real-time optimization logic to effectively translate the Microgrid solution configured through mVSO into long-term and effective operation of an installed Microgrid.

Matthew Schultz, CleanSpark's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The foundation of this mVSO platform is CleanSpark's industry-leading experience and deep understanding of Microgrid operations and the utility environment, including rates and incentive programs. Rather than rely on a black box algorithm coupled with a spreadsheet of projected savings, our mVSO displays in great detail how real savings can be achieved, down to 15-minute intervals. Customers only need to provide CleanSpark with a year's worth of utility interval data for our mVSO to begin its calculations. In some cases, an overall cost reduction of up to 90% can be achieved. CleanSpark's software follows an optimization path from Microgrid sizing and design all the way through to real-time operation, so customers can feel confident in the accuracy of the projected revenue and savings."

CleanSpark's recently announced $20 million capital raise provides an avenue to scale Microgrid projects into broad adoption. The Company is actively seeking beta version testing partners in the fields of development, engineering, EPC, solar, and energy storage vendor ecosystems. Projects and storage technologies evaluated by CleanSpark's mVSO platform and analytics team may be eligible for funding.

Interested parties are encouraged to inquire about these programs by contacting the Company directly at: info@cleanspark.com.

About CleanSpark, Inc.

CleanSpark provides advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Our services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services, and turn-key microgrid implementation services. CleanSpark's software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment.

