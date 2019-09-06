CleanSpark to Attend Upcoming Investor and Industry Events

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (OTC: CLSK), a microgrid company with advanced engineering, software, and controls for innovative distributed energy resource management systems, today announced management will present at the 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright at 11:15 a.m. (ET) on Monday, September 9, 2019 in New York.

In addition, the company also announced that representatives of the company will participate in an energy industry event, Solar Power International, Monday through Thursday, September 23-26, 2019 in Salt Lake City, UT.

Details for the two upcoming events are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Conference

Date: Monday – Tuesday, September 9-10, 2019

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York

Mr. S. Matthew Schultz, CleanSpark Chief Executive Officer, will present at 11:15 a.m. (ET) on Monday, September 9, 2019. The presentation will be webcast live at http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/clsk/. A replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

H.C. Wainwright & Co is a leading US investment bank focused on capital markets, equity research and sales & trading in growth industries, including the Healthcare and Life Sciences sectors.

Solar Power International

Date: Monday – Thursday, September 23-26, 2019

Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Company representatives will be available in the company's booth in the Smart Energy section of the Exhibit Hall all week at the conference.

Solar Power International (SPI) is the anchor of North America Smart Energy Week, the largest gathering of North American solar industry professionals and vendors. SPI sets the standard for solar events as the fastest growing and largest solar show in North America. For additional information and to register for the event, please visit https://www.solarpowerinternational.com/.

About CleanSpark, Inc.

CleanSpark provides advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Our services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services, and turn-key microgrid implementation services. CleanSpark's software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment.

For more information on CleanSpark, please visit http://www.cleanspark.com.

Contact - Investor Relations:

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Hayden IR

(646)536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE CleanSpark, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cleanspark.com

