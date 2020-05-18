CleanSpark to Present in the alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference Series on May 20th, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a diversified software development and intelligent energy services company, today announced that it will be participating in the alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference Series on Wednesday, May 20th, at 2:00 PM ET.

Amanda Kabak, CleanSpark's Chief Technology Officer and Principal Architect, will present on CleanSpark's innovative software technology platform, followed by a question and answer session. The presentation will be available for all investors and will be webcast live and archived for replay by visiting the alphaDIRECT Investor Center page at www.alphadirectadvisors.com.

"I look forward to presenting in the upcoming alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference Series where I can discuss CleanSpark's innovative software technology platform, targeting the distributed power generation and microgrid sector. Distributed power is continuing to gain market share, and there is growing demand for software that can tie various energy-related resources into a single optimized solution," said Amanda Kabak, CleanSpark's CTO and Principal Architect.

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark is a software and services company which offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and innovative strategy and design services. The Company provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal deployment. Our product and services consist of intelligent energy controls, microgrid modeling software, and innovation consulting services in design, technology, and business process methodologies to help transform and grow businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements:

CleanSpark cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on CleanSpark's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by CleanSpark that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the fitness of the product for a particular application or market, the expectations of future growth may not be realized, timing of deliveries, demand for our software products; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

