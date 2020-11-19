CleanSpark's GridFabric Finalizes OpenADR Certification for EV Fleet Charging Company Electriphi

CleanSpark's GridFabric Certifies Electriphi-EV Fleet Charging for OpenADR Tweet this

GridFabric's Plaid product provides companies like Electriphi with the fastest way to get their platform OpenADR certified and be fully enabled to participate in utility load shifting programs throughout the country.

Emerging from stealth mode in late 2018, Electriphi has launched and deployed its software and services with marquee customers across various sectors in the utility and fleet space, along with announcing funding and multiple partnerships. Electriphi provides EV fleet planning services and tools for total cost of ownership calculation, as well as an EV energy management platform that saves energy and infrastructure costs while ensuring operational readiness for fleets.

Sanjay Dayal, Co-Founder and CTO of Electriphi, said of the announcement, "We were able to become fully certified much faster by partnering with GridFabric, becoming OpenADR Compliant with speed and accuracy furthers our strategy of guiding an open-standards based platform that is compatible across a variety of charging infrastructure and EV fleet vehicles. OpenADR certification ensures platform compatibility with leading utilities to integrate into their installation and demand response incentive programs and should be key to continued growth in 2021."

Zachary Bradford, CleanSpark's CEO commented, "We were thrilled to assist a cutting-edge company like Electriphi who brings the vision of clean, green technology to the EV fleet space. GridFabric has certified eight EV companies since the Company's inception, with six highly diverse EV providers certified through our OpenADR solutions just this year. This is proving to be a great vertical in general, and GridFabric has been able to help a number of very exciting start-ups and fast growth tech companies expedite their go-to-market plan."

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and innovative strategy and design services. The Company provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal deployment. Our product and services consist of intelligent energy controls, microgrid modeling software, and innovation consulting services in design, technology, and business process methodologies to help transform and grow businesses.

About Electriphi

Electriphi, Inc. is a developer of award winning software solutions and services for EV fleet and energy management. It offers an open-standards based charging and operations management platform that saves energy costs and simplifies the transition to electric vehicle fleets. For more information, please visit http://www.electriphi.ai.

