CleanToShine Offers Thorough End of Lease Cleaning Melbourne Service From $160.00

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanToShine – a Melbourne end of lease cleaning company – shares why every tenant should seek lease cleaning services.

Hiring professional cleaners means tenants need not to worry about getting their security deposits back. Dirty tenants can be a nightmare for landlords. The property manager assesses the house to inspect if any damages occurred during the tenancy period. Leaving the rental property in a messy condition can deduct the bond amount.

Saves time & money

It can be time-consuming and daunting for rentals to handle end of lease cleaning on their own. Hiring experts can save time as well as money.

Depending on size, property location, end of lease cleaning can cost upwards of $300. The company's service includes all cupboards, surfaces, windows, stain removal, upholstery, bathroom, and oven cleaning in Melbourne .

About CleanToShine

CleanToShine is an affordable end of lease cleaning company that offers a wide range of services. From wall to floor cleaning and move out to move-in cleaning, the company provides all services under one roof.

A locally owned and operated company, CleanToShine has catered to customers since 2009. The company believes the success of any business depends on honest and dedicated employees.

For the customers' relief, the company offers different end of lease cleaning packages to suit their needs. The company serves customers 7 days a week with no extra charges for the weekend. This makes them highly recommended.

CleanToShine has gained name and fame as a leading end of lease cleaning company in Melbourne. The company has handled many projects, strengthened many customer relationships, and won many hearts. They provide the best services in Melbourne and other nearby suburbs. In addition, they provide complete cleaning to make properties ready for sale or pre-inspection.

