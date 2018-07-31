CleanView Capital Participates in Webinar: "Ameren Illinois Microgrid & The Leasing Solution"

SKOKIE, Ill., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Fishbein, Managing Partner at CleanView Capital recently participated in a webinar entitled Ameren Illinois Microgrid & The Leasing Solution. The webinar was hosted by the Edison Electric Institute.

Rod Hilburn, Manager, Ameren Illinois' Technology Application Center, first explained why and how Ameren Illinois, one of the largest electric utilities in Illinois, created what has been described by David Chiesa, Senior Director, Global Business Development at S&C Electric as "the most advanced utility-scale microgrid in North America."

Mr. Fishbein then explained the characteristics of a "traditional" operating lease and how it was structured and used by Ameren Illinois, a deregulated utility that does not own generation, to obtain use of the generation component of this microgrid in a cost-effective manner.

A copy of the presentation may be downloaded from the news/articles page on CleanView Capital's website at www.cleanviewcapital.com.

To learn how a "traditional" operating lease may be structured to achieve your objectives, either "in-front" or "behind-the-meter", please contact Mr. Fishbein.

CleanView Capital (www.cleanviewcapital.com) is an equipment finance company specializing in making clean energy systems affordable and profitable for commercial and industrial companies and governmental entities nationwide. Each of our bank lessors have more than $40 billion of assets. Each of our partners have more than thirty years of diversified equipment leasing experience.

SOURCE CleanView Capital