Clear Channel Outdoor Americas CEO, Scott Wells to Present at the Cowen and Company Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

SAN ANTONIO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: CCO) announced today that Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas, is scheduled to present at the Cowen and Company 47th Annual Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The live audio webcast as well as the replay will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com.