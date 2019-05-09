Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CEO, William Eccleshare to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
May 09, 2019, 12:34 ET
SAN ANTONIO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that William Eccleshare, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan 47th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time. The live audio webcast as well as the replay will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com.
About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of 450,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes over 13,500 digital displays in its international markets and more than 1,200 digital billboards across 28 markets in the U.S.
Comprised of two business divisions - Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America, and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S and Caribbean business division – CCO employs 5,600 people globally. More information is available at www.investor.clearchannel.com, www.clearchannelinternational.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com
SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
