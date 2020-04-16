Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE

SAN ANTONIO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the "Company") today announced that on April 10, 2020, the Company received formal notice from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") that it was not in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards as a result of the average closing price of the Company's common stock being less than $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

In accordance with the NYSE rules, the Company has a period of six months following the receipt of the NYSE notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement. The NYSE rules require the Company to notify the NYSE, within 10 business days of receipt of the NYSE notice, of its intent to cure this deficiency. The Company intends to notify the NYSE of its intent to cure the deficiency and return to compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements within the six-month cure period.

The Company can regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period, its common stock has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. Failure to satisfy the conditions of the cure period or to maintain other listing requirements could lead to a delisting.

The NYSE notice does not affect the Company's business operations or its reporting obligations with the Securities and Exchange Commission, nor does it trigger any violation of its debt obligations.

Under the NYSE rules, the Company's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during the six-month cure period, subject to the Company's compliance with other continued listing requirements. The Company is considering all available options to regain compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards, which may include a reverse stock split, subject to approval of the Company's board of directors and stockholders.

