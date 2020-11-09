Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Reports Results For 2020 Third Quarter

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"Over the course of 2020, our team has taken decisive action to protect and enhance the foundation we have built since becoming an independent company," said William Eccleshare, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. "As a result of our strong execution, vigilance on costs and success in capitalizing on our investments, we delivered better than expected results in the third quarter, particularly in Europe."

Mr. Eccleshare added, "In addition, we continued to invest in the technology that is transforming our business and our sector. We have expanded our digital platform, successfully launched Clear Channel RADAR in the U.K. and Spain, and enhanced Americas' RADARConnect® with a new partnership. Our team has also been winning new business that will contribute to our long-term growth trajectory once traffic levels rebound. We are excited to announce that we were awarded the largest airport advertising contract in the U.S. by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which will add significantly to our unique portfolio of assets.

"We are encouraged by the tone of conversations with our advertisers across markets and are confident we will benefit from our strategic decisions and investments as the economies rebound and advertisers return. While we obviously cannot predict the pandemic's future trajectory, we remain focused on the strong medium and long-term opportunities within our sector and our ability to generate growth in 2021 and beyond. In the interim, we believe that our liquidity position, including our $845 million cash balance at quarter-end, is sufficient to support our business and continue to evaluate opportunities to strengthen our financial flexibility."

Financial Highlights:

Financial highlights for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to the same period of 2019:

Americas:

Revenue down 31.8% year-over-year to $223.7 million .

. Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 down 48.2% year-over-year to $70.7 million .

Europe:

Revenue down 13.4% year-over-year to $216.9 million . Revenue, excluding movements in foreign exchange rates ("FX"), down 17.9% year-over-year to $205.7 million .

. Revenue, excluding movements in foreign exchange rates ("FX"), down 17.9% year-over-year to . Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 and Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 excluding movements in FX down $22.6 million year-over-year to $(8.1) million .

1 See "Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information and Segment Adjusted EBITDA" section herein for an explanation of this financial measure.

COVID-19 Impacts and Mitigating Liquidity Measures:

COVID-19 Impacts:

COVID-19 initially caused unprecedented worldwide lock-downs, significant travel and transportation restrictions in airports and transit systems, a significant reduction in time spent out-of-home by consumers, reductions in consumer spending and volatile economic conditions and business disruptions across the globe.

As lock-downs and restrictions lifted, the negative impacts of COVID-19 began to lessen during the last weeks of the second quarter, and we saw an increase in mobility, traffic and other out-of-home metrics, including from our own RADAR data movement platform.

During the third quarter, out-of-home metrics, travel patterns, consumer behavior and economic activity improved to varying degrees across our global platform, resulting in a sequential growth in revenues; however, third quarter revenues remained significantly below historic norms in both our Americas and Europe segments. As lock-downs lifted in Europe, we saw a strong rebound in bookings from the historic lows of the second quarter. Our Americas segment improved as well, but to a lesser extent as its second quarter lows were less severe than Europe's. While better than the second quarter, our Latin America business continued to be severely constrained during the third quarter.

Mitigating Liquidity Measures:

Throughout the third quarter, we continued to take measures to increase our liquidity and preserve and strengthen our financial flexibility, including the following:

Renegotiated contracts with landlords and municipalities to better align fixed site lease expenses with reductions in revenue;

Cut compensation costs through reductions in salaries, bonuses and employee hours, as well as hiring freezes and furloughs;

Committed to restructuring plans to reduce headcount throughout the Company with expected pre-tax annual cost savings of approximately $32 million and total charges for the plans in the range of approximately $23 million to $26 million;

Obtained European governmental support and wage subsidies;

Eliminated and reduced certain discretionary expenses;

Deferred capital expenditures;

Deferred site lease and other payments to optimize working capital levels; and

Issued $375 million in senior secured notes in August through our indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Clear Channel International B.V. ("CCIBV").

As of September 30, 2020, we had $845.0 million of cash on our balance sheet.

Current Activity and Guidance:

So far in the fourth quarter, our Americas segment customer booking activity is slightly better when compared to the bookings seen in the third quarter. The recent mobility restrictions in European countries, including France and the U.K., have created significant volatility in our Europe segment booking activity. Both our Americas and Europe segments are experiencing customer advertising buying decisions later in the buying cycle, which can delay bookings and impact weekly levels of booking activity. Latin America bookings are showing improvement but continue to be severely constrained.

The duration and severity of COVID-19's impacts continue to evolve and remain unknown. It remains unclear whether the positive out-of-home metric momentum that we saw in the third quarter will hold through the fourth quarter and beyond, and when we will see stabilized out-of-home metrics translate into a return to typical out-of-home advertising buying levels. The resurgence in COVID-19 cases we are experiencing in the fourth quarter is causing certain restrictions to be reinstated, which may cause the positive momentum of the third quarter to slow down or be reversed. As such, we will consider expanding or implementing further cost savings initiatives throughout the remainder of the year and into 2021 as circumstances warrant.

Results: Revenue:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

% Change

Nine Months Ended September 30,

% Change

2020

2019



2020

2019

Revenue:











Americas $ 223,715



$ 328,250



(31.8) %

$ 719,202



$ 928,114



(22.5) % Europe 216,934



250,440



(13.4) %

535,970



784,772



(31.7) % Other 6,856



74,757



(90.8) %

58,048



225,692



(74.3) % Consolidated Revenue $ 447,505



$ 653,447



(31.5) %

$ 1,313,220



$ 1,938,578



(32.3) %























Revenue excluding movements in FX1:











Americas $ 223,715



$ 328,250



(31.8) %

$ 719,201



$ 928,114



(22.5) % Europe 205,654



250,440



(17.9) %

533,174



784,772



(32.1) % Other 8,044



74,757



(89.2) %

62,806



225,692



(72.2) % Consolidated Revenue excluding

movements in FX $ 437,413



$ 653,447



(33.1) %

$ 1,315,181



$ 1,938,578



(32.2) %





1 See "Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information and Segment Adjusted EBITDA" section herein for

explanations of these financial measures.

Americas: Revenue down 31.8%:

Total digital revenue down 34.8% to $68 .1 million; digital revenue from billboards & street furniture down 31.0% to $54 .9 million

.1 million; digital revenue from billboards & street furniture down 31.0% to .9 million Revenue from print billboards, airport displays, other transit displays and wallscapes down

National sales down 38.2%; local sales down 27.6%

Europe: Revenue down 13.4%; excluding movements in FX, down 17.9%:

Digital revenue down 12.3% to $64 .1 million; digital revenue, excluding movements in FX, down 16.6% to $61 .1 million

Other: Revenue down 90.8%; excluding movements in FX, down 89.2%:

We sold our Clear Media business on April 28, 2020

Revenue from our Latin America business was $6 .9 million and $21 .7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $28 .8 million and $63 .3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Direct Operating and SG&A Expenses:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

% Change

Nine Months Ended September 30,

% Change

2020

2019



2020

2019

Direct operating & SG&A expenses1: Americas $ 155,778



$ 192,465



(19.1) %

$ 498,059



$ 566,076



(12.0) % Europe 228,518



238,244



(4.1) %

632,567



712,953



(11.3) % Other 13,185



56,609



(76.7) %

95,069



176,832



(46.2) % Consolidated Direct operating &

SG&A expenses2 $ 397,481



$ 487,318



(18.4) %

$ 1,225,695



$ 1,455,861



(15.8) %























Direct operating & SG&A expenses excluding movements in FX3: Americas $ 155,778



$ 192,465



(19.1) %

$ 498,059



$ 566,076



(12.0) % Europe 217,039



238,244



(8.9) %

631,980



712,953



(11.4) % Other 15,397



56,609



(72.8) %

103,153



176,832



(41.7) % Consolidated Direct operating &

SG&A expenses excluding

movements in FX $ 388,214



$ 487,318



(20.3) %

$ 1,233,192



$ 1,455,861



(15.3) %





1 Direct operating and SG&A expenses as included throughout this earnings release refers to the sum of direct operating expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization) and selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). 2 Restructuring and other costs included within Direct operating and SG&A expenses were $6.9 million and $3.3 million during the three months

ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $11.0 million and $8.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and

2019, respectively. Included within restructuring and other costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were severance costs of $5.3

million related to the restructuring plan to reduce headcount. 3 See "Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information and Segment Adjusted EBITDA" section herein for explanations of

these financial measures.

Americas: Direct operating and SG&A expenses down 19.1%:

Lower site lease expenses related to lower revenue and renegotiated fixed lease expense

Lower direct production, maintenance and installation expenses driven by lower revenue and operating cost savings initiatives

Lower compensation costs from lower revenue and operating cost savings initiatives

Europe: Direct operating and SG&A expenses down 4.1%; excluding movements in FX, down 8.9%:

Lower site lease expense related to lower revenue and renegotiated fixed lease expense

Lower employee compensation expense from lower revenue, operating cost savings initiatives, and governmental support and wage subsidies

Other: Direct operating and SG&A expenses down 76.7%; excluding movements in FX, down 72.8%:

We sold our Clear Media business on April 28, 2020

Direct operating and SG&A expenses from our Latin America business were $13 .2 million and $17 .5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $39.0 million and $50.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Corporate Expenses:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

% Change

Nine Months Ended September 30,

% Change

2020

2019



2020

2019

Corporate expenses1 $ 30,719



$ 37,535



(18.2) %

$ 99,722



$ 105,056



(5.1) % Corporate expenses excluding movements in

FX2 $ 30,372



$ 37,535



(19.1) %

$ 99,956



$ 105,056



(4.9) %





1. Restructuring and other costs included within corporate expenses were $2.3 million and $8.7 million during the three months ended

September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $10.7 million and $19.1 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020

and 2019, respectively. Included within restructuring and other costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were severance

costs of $1.9 million related to the restructuring plans to reduce headcount. 2. See "Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information and Segment Adjusted EBITDA" section herein for an

explanation of this financial measure.

Corporate expenses down 18.2%; excluding movements in FX, down 19.1%:

Lower employee compensation expense from operating cost savings initiatives and a decrease in operating performance

Lower costs related to investigation in China

Partially offset by incremental stand-alone costs associated with the build-out of new corporate functions after the Separation

Net Loss:

Consolidated net loss was $135.8 million and $212.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $567.7 million and $393.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Impairment charges of $27 .3 million recognized in third quarter of 2020 as compared to $5 .3 million of impairment charges recognized in the same period of 2019; additional impairment charges of $123.1 million recognized in first quarter of 2020 due to expected negative impacts from COVID-19

.3 million recognized in third quarter of 2020 as compared to .3 million of impairment charges recognized in the same period of 2019; additional impairment charges of recognized in first quarter of 2020 due to expected negative impacts from COVID-19 Gain of $75.2 million on sale of Clear Media recognized in second quarter of 2020

on sale of Clear Media recognized in second quarter of 2020 Loss on extinguishment of debt of $5 .4 million recognized during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $96 .3 million and $101 .7 million recognized during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively

.4 million recognized during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to .3 million and .7 million recognized during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively Income tax benefit of $29 .5 million and $33 .0 million recognized during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to income tax expense of $30 .1 million and $58 .8 million recognized during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively

Adjusted EBITDA1:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

% Change

Nine Months Ended September 30,

% Change

2020

2019



2020

2019

Segment Adjusted EBITDA1: Americas $ 70,716



$ 136,491



(48.2) %

$ 225,693



$ 364,367



(38.1) % Europe (8,141)



14,444



(156.4) %

(91,071)



77,461



(217.6) % Other2 (5,650)



18,454



(130.6) %

(36,092)



49,815



(172.5) % Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA 56,925



169,389



(66.4) %

98,530



491,643



(80.0) % Adjusted Corporate expenses1 (26,077)



(26,802)



(2.7) %

(79,866)



(73,538)



8.6 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 30,848



$ 142,587



(78.4) %

$ 18,664



$ 418,105



(95.5) %























Segment Adjusted EBITDA excluding movements in FX1: Americas $ 70,716



$ 136,491



(48.2) %

$ 225,692



$ 364,367



(38.1) % Europe (8,144)



14,444



(156.4) %

(93,423)



77,461



(220.6) % Other (6,643)



18,454



(136.0) %

(39,356)



49,815



(179.0) % Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA 55,929



169,389



(67.0) %

92,913



491,643



(81.1) % Adjusted Corporate expenses excluding

movements in FX1 (25,780)



(26,802)



(3.8) %

(79,933)



(73,538)



8.7 % Adjusted EBITDA excluding

movements in FX1 $ 30,149



$ 142,587



(78.9) %

$ 12,980



$ 418,105



(96.9) %





1 See "Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information and Segment Adjusted EBITDA" section herein for

explanations of these financial measures. 2 Our Latin America business represented ($5.7) million and $4.3 million of Other Segment Adjusted EBITDA for the three months

ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and ($9.5) million and $12.6 million of Other Segment Adjusted EBITDA for

the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Capital Expenditures:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

% Change

Nine Months Ended September 30,

% Change

2020

2019



2020

2019

Capital expenditures: Americas $ 9,293



$ 19,146



(51.5) %

$ 41,189



$ 46,484



(11.4) % Europe 12,067



25,336



(52.4) %

31,489



59,761



(47.3) % Other 2,420



13,858



(82.5) %

10,805



22,917



(52.9) % Corporate 2,506



2,041



22.8 %

9,766



10,500



(7.0) % Consolidated capital expenditures $ 26,286



$ 60,381



(56.5) %

$ 93,249



$ 139,662



(33.2) %

Operating Highlights:

Americas:

Clear Channel Airports ("CCA"), the Americas-based airports business of CCO, was awarded the U.S. airport advertising contract with Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to transform JFK, LaGuardia ("LGA"), Newark ("EWR") and Stewart ("SWF") airports into world-class digital media platforms for next gen passenger, brand experience. The contract is for 12 years and is contingent upon execution by both parties, which we expect to occur in mid-November; CCA anticipates the new contract will go into effect December 30, 2020 .





The partners aligned their interests with contract terms that set the stage for both parties to achieve their goals under the current conditions and for years to come and could become the new industry model. The deal contains a two-year transition period to account for the impact of COVID-19 and the traffic recovery at Port Authority facilities. The actual minimum annual guaranteed payment due each year, as well as capex spend, after the two-year transition period will be dependent upon passenger traffic at JFK, LGA, EWR and SWF.





and to transform JFK, LaGuardia ("LGA"), ("EWR") and Stewart ("SWF") airports into world-class digital media platforms for next gen passenger, brand experience. The contract is for 12 years and is contingent upon execution by both parties, which we expect to occur in mid-November; CCA anticipates the new contract will go into effect . The partners aligned their interests with contract terms that set the stage for both parties to achieve their goals under the current conditions and for years to come and could become the new industry model. The deal contains a two-year transition period to account for the impact of COVID-19 and the traffic recovery at Port Authority facilities. The actual minimum annual guaranteed payment due each year, as well as capex spend, after the two-year transition period will be dependent upon passenger traffic at JFK, LGA, EWR and SWF. CCA announced a first-in-the-nation rollout of a new audience impressions methodology that provides advertisers a more precise analysis of a consumer's advertising journey as they traverse an airport. The methodology, developed by Geopath, an independent organization that develops the industry-standard and accepted currency for Out-of-Home media in the U.S. is being integrated by CCA into the nation's busiest and most sought-after airports.





Our Americas segment has expanded RADARConnect ® , part of CCO RADAR, our suite of audience planning, amplification and measurement solutions, through a new partnership with Tremor Video. The partnership integrates outdoor ads with an all-screen video solution and helps brands amplify out-of-home reach and deepen consumer engagement with video ads across all screens.





, part of CCO RADAR, our suite of audience planning, amplification and measurement solutions, through a new partnership with Tremor Video. The partnership integrates outdoor ads with an all-screen video solution and helps brands amplify out-of-home reach and deepen consumer engagement with video ads across all screens. Americas markets deployed 19 new digital billboards in the third quarter, for a total of more than 1,400 digital billboards at September 30, 2020. Our Americas segment had more than 2,000 digital billboards and street furniture displays at September 30, 2020.

Europe:

Clear Channel U.K. celebrated a number of significant city contract successes, including Newcastle and Leicester, along with creating notable innovations as part of existing contacts, such as Cardiff . In each case, we are launching ambitious infrastructure renewal and upgrade projects that encompass environmental and social schemes, reflecting our dual mission to act as both an effective platform for brands, while making a positive difference in communities as a platform for good.





and Leicester, along with creating notable innovations as part of existing contacts, such as . In each case, we are launching ambitious infrastructure renewal and upgrade projects that encompass environmental and social schemes, reflecting our dual mission to act as both an effective platform for brands, while making a positive difference in communities as a platform for good. European markets added 383 new digital displays in the third quarter, for a total of more than 15,000 digital displays at September 30, 2020.

Other:

Our Latin American markets had more than 600 digital displays at September 30, 2020.

Clear Channel International B.V. ("CCIBV")

Our Europe segment consists of the businesses operated by CCIBV and its consolidated subsidiaries. Accordingly, the revenue for our Europe segment is the same as the revenue for CCIBV. Europe Segment Adjusted EBITDA, the segment profitability metric reported in our financial statements, does not include an allocation of CCIBV's corporate expenses that are deducted from CCIBV's operating income and Adjusted EBITDA.

As discussed above, Europe and CCIBV revenue decreased $33.5 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, to $216.9 million. After adjusting for an $11.3 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates, Europe and CCIBV revenue decreased $44.8 million.

CCIBV operating loss was $37.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to operating loss of $16.2 million in the same period in 2019.

For a discussion of revenue and direct operating and SG&A expenses driving CCIBV's Adjusted EBITDA, see the discussion of our Europe Segment Adjusted EBITDA in this earnings release.

Liquidity and Financial Position:

Cash and Cash Equivalents:

As of September 30, 2020, we had $845.0 million of cash on our balance sheet, including $417.5 million of cash held outside the

U.S.

(In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 Net cash used for operating activities $ (115,434)

Net cash provided by investing activities1 124,262

Net cash provided by financing activities 444,973

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,307)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 440,494





Cash paid for interest on debt $ 302,097

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 11,312







1. Reflects net proceeds of $216.0 million from the sale of our Clear Media business, net of cash retained by Clear Media, received in the

second quarter of 2020. In October 2020, we paid $23.3 million of taxes to the Chinese taxing authorities related to the sale.

Debt:

In March 2020, we borrowed $150.0 million under our Revolving Credit Facility, which matures in August 2024.

In May 2020, CCIBV issued a promissory note in principal amount of $53.0 million (the "CCIBV Promissory Note"), which was transferred to the holder of our Preferred Stock in exchange for the Preferred Stock, which remains outstanding and is held by one of our subsidiaries and is therefore eliminated in consolidation.

In August 2020, CCIBV issued $375.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2025. A portion of the proceeds from this issuance was used to repay the CCIBV Promissory Note.

Principal payments on our Term Loan Facility are due quarterly, and during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we made principal payments totaling $15.0 million. Our next material debt maturity is in 2024 when the $1.9 billion 9.25% Senior Notes due 2024 issued by Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc. are due.

We anticipate having approximately $20.9 million of cash interest payment obligations throughout the remainder of 2020 and $349.9 million of cash interest payment obligations in 2021.

Refer to Table 3 in this press release for additional detail regarding the outstanding debt balance.

TABLE 1 - Financial Highlights of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue $ 447,505



$ 653,447



$ 1,313,220



$ 1,938,578

Operating expenses:













Direct operating expenses (excludes

depreciation and amortization) 290,610



358,156



895,432



1,069,012

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(excludes depreciation and amortization) 106,871



129,162



330,263



386,849

Corporate expenses (excludes depreciation and

amortization) 30,719



37,535



99,722



105,056

Depreciation and amortization 62,427



76,226



204,372



231,476

Impairment charges 27,263



5,300



150,400



5,300

Other operating income (expense), net1 (5,528)



620



58,051



(1,632)

Operating income (loss) (75,913)



47,688



(308,918)



139,253

Interest expense, net 90,551



106,776



269,435



329,610

Loss on extinguishment of debt (5,389)



(96,271)



(5,389)



(101,745)

Loss on Due from iHeartCommunications —



—



—



(5,778)

Other income (expense), net 6,493



(26,874)



(16,886)



(36,642)

Loss before income taxes (165,360)



(182,233)



(600,628)



(334,522)

Income tax benefit (expense) 29,516



(30,136)



32,958



(58,806)

Consolidated net loss (135,844)



(212,369)



(567,670)



(393,328)

Less amount attributable to noncontrolling interest 93



2,929



(17,044)



(2,924)

Net loss attributable to the Company $ (135,937)



$ (215,298)



$ (550,626)



$ (390,404)







1. Other operating income (expense), net, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes a gain recognized on the sale of Clear

Media of $75.2 million.

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Weighted average common shares outstanding –

Basic and Diluted 464,858



463,049



464,268



396,202



























TABLE 2 - Selected Balance Sheet Information:

(In thousands) September 30, 2020

December 31,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 844,980



$ 398,858

Total current assets 1,354,946



1,201,891

Net property, plant and equipment 898,003



1,211,154

Total assets 5,801,516



6,393,288

Current liabilities (excluding current portion of long-term debt) 1,031,002



1,160,230

Long-term debt (including current portion of long-term debt) 5,595,388



5,084,018

Mandatorily-redeemable preferred stock —



44,912

Stockholders' deficit (2,738,846)



(2,054,706)



TABLE 3 - Total Debt:

(In thousands) September 30, 2020

December 31,

2019 Debt:





Term Loan Facility $ 1,980,000



$ 1,995,000

Revolving Credit Facility1,2 150,000



—

Receivables-Based Credit Facility2 —



—

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings 5.125% Senior Secured Notes Due 2027 1,250,000



1,250,000

Clear Channel International B.V. 6.625% Senior Secured Notes Due 2025 375,000



—

Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings 9.25% Senior Notes Due 2024 1,901,525



1,901,525

Other debt 6,986



4,161

Original issue discount (8,618)



(9,561)

Long-term debt fees (59,505)



(57,107)

Total debt3 5,595,388



5,084,018

Less: Cash and cash equivalents (844,980)



(398,858)

Net debt $ 4,750,408



$ 4,685,160







1 The Company repaid $20.0 million of the outstanding balance on the Revolving Credit Facility in October 2020. 2 As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $20.2 million of letters of credit outstanding and $4.8 million of excess availability under the

Revolving Credit Facility and $67.6 million of letters of credit outstanding and $16.5 million of excess availability under the Receivables-Based

Credit Facility. Access to availability under the Company's credit facilities is limited by the covenants relating to incurrence of secured indebtedness

in the CCWH Senior Notes Indenture. 3 The current portion of long-term debt was $21.5 million and $20.3 million as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information and Segment Adjusted EBITDA:

A significant portion of the Company's advertising operations is conducted in foreign markets, principally Europe, and management reviews the results from its foreign operations on a constant dollar basis. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures of revenue excluding movements in FX, direct operating and SG&A expenses excluding movements in FX, corporate expenses excluding movements in FX, and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) excluding movements in FX because management believes that viewing certain financial results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency rates facilitates period-to-period comparisons of business performance and provides useful information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effects of foreign exchange rates, are calculated by converting the current period's amounts in local currency to U.S. dollars using average foreign exchange rates for the comparable prior period.

The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes Adjusted EBITDA helps investors better understand the Company's operating performance as compared to other outdoor advertisers and is widely used in practice. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated net loss, plus: income tax expense (benefit); all non-operating expenses (income), including other expense (income), net, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on Due from iHeartCommunications, and interest expense, net; other operating expense (income), net; impairment charges; depreciation and amortization; non-cash compensation expenses included within corporate expenses; and restructuring and other costs included within operating expenses. Restructuring and other costs include costs associated with cost savings initiatives such as severance, consulting and termination costs, and other special costs. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as one of the primary measures for planning and forecasting of future periods, as well as for measuring performance for compensation of executives and other members of management. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors because it allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by the Company's management and helps improve investors' ability to understand the Company's operating performance, making it easier to compare the Company's results with other companies that have different capital structures or tax rates. In addition, the Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is among the primary measures used externally by the Company's investors, analysts and peers in its industry for purposes of valuation and comparing the operating performance of the Company to other companies in its industry. As part of the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, the Company also presents the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Corporate expenses, which the Company defines as corporate expenses excluding restructuring and other costs and non-cash compensation expense.

Since these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as an indicator of operating performance or, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, the Company's ability to fund its cash needs. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. Users of this non-GAAP financial information should consider the types of events and transactions that are excluded.

As required by the SEC rules, the Company provides reconciliations below to the most directly comparable measures reported under GAAP, including (i) consolidated net loss to Adjusted EBITDA and (ii) corporate expenses to Adjusted Corporate expenses.

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Consolidated net loss $ (135,844)



$ (212,369)



$ (567,670)



$ (393,328)

Adjustments:













Income tax (benefit) expense (29,516)



30,136



(32,958)



58,806

Other (income) expense, net (6,493)



26,874



16,886



36,642

Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,389



96,271



5,389



101,745

Loss on Due from iHeartCommunications —



—



—



5,778

Interest expense, net 90,551



106,776



269,435



329,610

Other operating (income) expense, net 5,528



(620)



(58,051)



1,632

Impairment charges 27,263



5,300



150,400



5,300

Depreciation & amortization 62,427



76,226



204,372



231,476

Share-based compensation 2,297



2,021



9,180



12,416

Restructuring and other costs 9,246



11,972



21,681



28,028

Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,848



$ 142,587



$ 18,664



$ 418,105



Reconciliation of Corporate Expenses to Adjusted Corporate Expenses



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Corporate expenses $ (30,719)



$ (37,535)



$ (99,722)



$ (105,056)

Restructuring and other costs 2,345



8,712



10,676



19,102

Share-based compensation 2,297



2,021



9,180



12,416

Adjusted Corporate expenses $ (26,077)



$ (26,802)



$ (79,866)



$ (73,538)



Segment Adjusted EBITDA

The Company changed its presentation of segment information during the first quarter of 2020 to reflect changes in the way the business is managed. Effective January 1, 2020, the Company has two reportable segments – Americas and Europe. The Company's remaining operating segments, China (before its sale on April 28, 2020) and Latin America, do not meet the quantitative thresholds to qualify as reportable segments and are disclosed as "Other."

Additionally, beginning in 2020, Segment Adjusted EBITDA is the profitability metric reported to the Company's chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocation of resources to, and assessing performance of, each reportable segment. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a GAAP financial measure that is calculated as Revenue less Direct operating expenses and SG&A expenses, excluding restructuring and other costs. Restructuring and other costs include costs associated with cost savings initiatives such as severance, consulting and termination costs, and other special costs.

The Company has restated the segment information for prior periods to conform to the 2020 presentation.

