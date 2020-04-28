Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Tenders its Clear Media Limited Shares

SAN ANTONIO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the "Company"), today announced that Clear Channel KNR Neth Antilles N.C., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has tendered its shares representing the Company's 50.91% stake in Clear Media Limited ("Clear Media"), an indirect, non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company based in China, to Ever Harmonic Global Limited ("Ever Harmonic") for approximately $253 million*. Following receipt of the tendered shares, Ever Harmonic declared its voluntary cash general offer unconditional in all respects on April 28, 2020.

The Company expects to receive the cash proceeds in May 2020. The Company intends to utilize the net proceeds of approximately $220 million to improve its liquidity position and increase financial flexibility, subject to any limitations set forth in its debt agreements.

As previously announced on March 30, 2020, Clear Channel Outdoor entered into an agreement with Ever Harmonic to sell its stake in Clear Media for HK$7.12 per share. This represents a premium of approximately 87% over the average of the closing prices of the Clear Media shares as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the 30 consecutive trading days prior to the announced strategic review of our investment in China on November 29, 2019.

Ever Harmonic is a special purpose vehicle wholly owned by a consortium of investors comprising Mr. Han Zi Jing (chief executive officer and an executive director of Clear Media), Antfin (Hong Kong) Holding Limited, JCDecaux Innovate Limited and China Wealth Growth Fund III L.P.

* Figures based on the foreign exchange rates of USD/HKD = 7.75482.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 460,000 print and digital displays in 32 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 15,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 1,700 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,400 digital billboards, in the U.S.

Comprised of two business divisions – Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. and Caribbean business division, and Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America – CCO employs approximately 5,900 people globally. More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com , clearchannelinternational.com and clearchanneloutdoor.com .

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "guidance," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimates," "forecast" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, such as statements about statements regarding the anticipated receipt and use of the proceeds of the transaction and the anticipated benefits of the transaction, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict.

Various risks that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to: the magnitude of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and on general economic conditions; weak or uncertain global economic conditions and their impact on the level of expenditures on advertising, including the effects of Brexit and economic uncertainty in China; our ability to service our debt obligations and to fund our operations and capital expenditures; industry conditions, including competition; our ability to obtain key municipal concessions for our street furniture and transit products; fluctuations in operating costs; technological changes and innovations; shifts in population and other demographics; other general economic and political conditions in the United States and in other countries in which we currently do business, including those resulting from recessions, political events and acts or threats of terrorism or military conflicts; changes in labor conditions and management; the impact of future dispositions, acquisitions and other strategic transactions; legislative or regulatory requirements; regulations and consumer concerns regarding privacy and data protection; a breach of our information security measures; restrictions on outdoor advertising of certain products; fluctuations in exchange rates and currency values; risks of doing business in foreign countries; third-party claims of intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or other violation against us; the risk that the Separation could result in significant tax liability or other unfavorable tax consequences to us and impair our ability to utilize our federal income tax net operating loss carryforwards in future years; the risk that we may be more susceptible to adverse events following the Separation; the risk that we may be unable to replace the services iHeartCommunications provided us in a timely manner or on comparable terms; our dependence on our management team and other key individuals; the risk that indemnities from iHeartMedia will not be sufficient to insure us against the full amount of certain liabilities; volatility of our stock price; the impact of our substantial indebtedness, including the effect of our leverage on our financial position and earnings; the ability of our subsidiaries to dividend or distribute funds to us in order for us to repay our debts; the restrictions contained in the agreements governing our indebtedness and our Preferred Stock limiting our flexibility in operating our business; the effect of analyst or credit ratings downgrades; our ability to regain compliance with the continued listing criteria of the New York Stock Exchange and continue to comply with other applicable listing standards within the available cure period; and certain other factors set forth in our other filings with the SEC; as well as factors related to the transaction, including but not limited to the risk that expected benefits of the transaction may not be achieved in a timely manner or at all. This list of factors that may affect future performance and the accuracy of forward-looking statements is illustrative and is not intended to be exhaustive.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this press release. Other key risks are described in the section entitled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Except as otherwise stated in this press release, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

