Clear Channel Outdoor Integrates its Digital Displays with Place Exchange Offering Programmatic Buyers Brand Safety, Attribution & Transparency

This partnership comes as marketers lean further into data-led media solutions, including programmatic OOH, to understand and plan against new consumer travel patterns that emerged during COVID, and continue to evolve as consumers rev up for summer road travels.

CCO is the latest DOOH media partner to join the extensive Place Exchange ecosystem of premium publishers, providing digital media buyers seamless access through direct integration with leading DSPs such as The Trade Desk, Amobee, Ubimo, MediaMath, and Roku's OneView platform.

The integration enables programmatic buying via private deals of CCO's unmatched array of premium media across the U.S. This includes CCO's digital billboards and posters, spectaculars, airport media, bus shelters, and commuter rail stations, reaching over 100 million people monthly. Moreover, this enables digital marketers to easily discover, buy and measure CCO media directly alongside other programmatic channels like digital and mobile.

"It's critically important to make emerging programmatic channels easy to plan, buy and optimize," said Wade Rifkin, SVP, Programmatic, Clear Channel Outdoor. "Place Exchange shares that philosophy and has productized around it, so we're excited to work with them and their unique set of DSPs & programmatic traders. As OOH continues to grow and deliver results, we believe our data-driven programmatic solution will help brands connect with their consumers at national scale and allow them to activate in a way that aligns with other digital media."

"Place Exchange is committed to transforming the entire OOH channel to be truly programmatic for buyers and sellers. With this partnership, Place Exchange provides digital buyers programmatic access to Clear Channel Outdoor media within the DSP platforms they use daily," said Nick Bennett, VP, Partnerships, Place Exchange. "The ability to not only buy, but also to deliver unified reporting and measurement for OOH media with other channels, has changed the way programmatic marketers think about OOH, and has unlocked significant new demand for our media partners. We're thrilled to partner with Clear Channel on our journey to transform the medium."

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 570,000 print and digital displays in 32 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 16,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 1,900 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,400 digital billboards, in the U.S.

Comprised of two business divisions – Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. and Caribbean business division, and Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America – CCO employs approximately 5,900 people globally. More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com, clearchanneloutdoor.com and clearchannelinternational.com.

About Place Exchange

Place Exchange is the leading SSP for programmatic out-of-home and place-based media. Integrated with omnichannel DSPs, Place Exchange's patented technology uniquely offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels, leveraging the same workflow, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online and mobile advertising. For OOH media owners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control. For more information, visit www.placeexchange.com.

