Clear Channel Outdoor Integrates Outdoor Ads with All-Screen Video Solution

"Our partnership with Tremor Video helps brands extend their storytelling throughout their customer journey with targeted and relevant video content," said Dan Levi, EVP and CMO, CCO. "Our solutions give us visibility into how peoples' movements continue shifting as the country reopens so we can help our valued clients rebuild and recover by reaching their target consumers along their newly charted journeys."

This partnership comes at a pivotal moment of unprecedented change in consumer travel patterns and behaviors resulting from COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders. During this time, CCO research revealed consumers, who remained out and about for work or shopped outside the home during COVID, exercised more purposeful journeys in closer proximity to their homes. And the opportunity to reach exposed OOH audiences with video is helping marketers maintain their brand affinity as the economy rebounds.

"The pandemic is rapidly increasing the amount of time consumers are spending on their screens, and advertisers have an opportunity to extend their OOH footprint and drive stronger results by delivering personalized, meaningful connections with consumers no matter what device they're on," said Anthony Flaccavento, chief revenue officer at Tremor Video.

The expanded CCO RADAR® capabilities also provide detailed reporting on key digital video metrics allowing brands to optimize performance of future campaigns. Moreover, this new omnichannel technology, coupled with CCO's mobile location data insights derived from COVID-affected travel patterns and behaviors, helps brands reach audiences who haven't frequented business since shelter in place, those living in proximity to essential businesses as well as frontline workers.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 510,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 15,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 1,900 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,400 digital billboards, in the U.S. More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com, clearchanneloutdoor.com and clearchannelinternational.com.

About Tremor Video

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative. Tremor Video is one of the largest and most innovative video advertising companies in North America, with offerings in CTV, instream, and in-app. Tremor Video is a Tremor International company.

