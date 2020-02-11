Clear Channel Outdoor Transforms its Business with Trineo Ltd and Salesforce

BOULDER, Co., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Trineo Ltd. recently announced it has received the 2019 Salesforce Consulting Partner Innovation Award for their innovative work with Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) leveraging the Heroku platform. The award was presented at Dreamforce 2019 and the case study presentation can be viewed here: https://trineo.com/blog/2020/01/dreamforce-2019-beyond-transformation .

Trineo, a Salesforce consulting partner, developed a bespoke progressive technology in service of CCO's audacious goals: to create digital applications that streamline data and processes across inventory management and ad buying through to installation and verification, and to deliver a programmatic platform for real-time ad bidding on digital displays. This innovative technology was piloted with great success in Times Square in January 2019 and has subsequently been rolling out across regional markets. You can read more about CCO's programmatic platform here: https://web.clearchanneloutdoor.com/programmatic .

Comments on the News

"Our work would not have been possible without the integrations available and the ability to build a tight service deployed on Heroku, complete with the scalability, reliability and performance tuning that Heroku provides," said Keswani. "We have the great fortune of working with outstanding clients like Clear Channel Outdoor who have the vision and persistence to achieve meaningful, long-lasting transformation at scale."

"Over five years, Trineo has helped us expertly craft our robust and powerful API and a series of custom API-powered apps which have transformed how our employees get work done and how we work with partners and customers , " said Alex Porter , VP at Clear Channel Outdoor. "Making such sweeping transformations to our organization would not have been possible without leveraging Heroku with Trineo's expertise and their ability to get milestones across the finish line."

" said , VP at Clear Channel Outdoor. "Making such sweeping transformations to our organization would not have been possible without leveraging Heroku with Trineo's expertise and their ability to get milestones across the finish line." "The work that our Partner Innovation Awards winners do to drive customer success deserves to be celebrated," said Tyler Prince , Executive Vice President, Industries & Partners, Salesforce. "Companies across every industry are increasingly turning to the cloud and to trusted partners to guide them through their digital transformation journeys."

About Trineo Ltd

In an ever-changing technology landscape, Trineo's mission is to deliver competitive advantage by digitally transforming organizations so they can progressively evolve, innovate, and stay ahead of nimble competitors. The company has proven expertise in freeing legacy data, delivering futureproof API platforms that power partner integrations, and developing innovative customer and employee experiences. With 10 years of Salesforce and Heroku expertise, Trineo chooses to build on top of the best cloud platforms. In addition to transforming technology, the company embraces a culture of agility, often transforming its clients' processes and delivery speed to support collaboration and innovation at pace. Count on it; we finish what we begin.

Trineo is a global firm with offices in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. For more information, visit www.trineo.com .

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO ) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of 450,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes over 15,000 digital displays in its international markets and more than 1,600 digital displays, including more than 1,300 digital billboards, in the U.S.

Comprised of two business divisions - Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America, and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S and Caribbean business division – CCO employs 6,300 people globally. More information is available at www.investor.clearchannel.com , www.clearchannelinternational.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

Salesforce, Heroku and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Media Contact:

EJ Guren, Head of Marketing

Trineo Ltd

+61 0434 513 455

ej.guren@trineo.com

SOURCE TRINEO Ltd

Related Links

http://www.trineo.com

