Clear Genius Inc. Initiates an Equity Crowdfunding Campaign via StartEngine

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Genius Inc., a San Francisco Bay Area consumer products company, today announced the launch of a crowdfunding equity campaign on StartEngine, the country's largest equity crowdfunding site where anyone can become an angel investor and invest in startups.

Clear Genius Inc. has secured two patents which feature the first water pitcher filtration system using a reusable cartridge. When used with the replaceable Filter Pod® Refills, the cartridge fits directly into certain Brita®, Pur® and Clear Genius® water pitchers. For consumers that use Brita, Pur and other worldwide and private label brands sold at Walmart and other major retailers, it eliminates the need to throw away the single-use plastic cartridge. This innovative feature provides a more environmentally conscious and cost-effective approach to filtering tap water at home.

"This is the story of a patented, revolutionary water filter solution to the problem of throwing away single-use plastic cartridges," stated CEO Harry R. Kraatz. The Company's launch on the StartEngine platform provides investors the opportunity to support a company poised for growth with over 30,000 customers from major e-commerce and retail channels including Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and 1,100 Publix grocery stores.

Mr. Kraatz also stated, "Kevin O'Leary, from Shark Tank, recently joined StartEngine as a Strategic Advisor, Shareholder and Investor. We hope potential investors like Mr. O'Leary and others on the StartEngine platform will share our passion to be part of a business which provides healthier drinking water and reduces plastic waste in our precious environment."

Our Mission is simple: To change the world, one water filter at a time!

Clear Genius products are tested and certified by the Water Quality Association to meet NSF/ANSI standards 42 and 53, which reduce harmful contaminants while improving taste.

To invest or learn more, please visit https://www.startengine.com/clear-genius

SOURCE Clear Genius Inc.

Related Links

http://www.startengine.com/

