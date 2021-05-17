Clear Refrigerator Clutter with the New HEXA™ In-Fridge Organization line by Spectrum® Diversified Designs

Inspired by the mighty hexagon shape that is found in nature, the removable HEXA tray inserts feature a six-sided honeycomb open-base design—known as hexology—which elevates food to improve air flow and keep produce fresher for longer. Additionally, the clear, stackable bins help customize shelves while the easy-reach front opening makes it simple to pull items in and out of the fridge for everyday meal prep.

"After spending more time than usual in the kitchen this past year, it's a challenge to keep the fridge clean and organized," says Tom Tylicki, Spectrum Diversified director, category management. "These innovative bins help control the chaos, so you can enjoy more happy moments together cooking meals, baking and trying new recipes."

HEXA Refrigerator Bins

Available on Amazon, HEXA In-Fridge bins are slender, sturdy and stackable, promoting vertical storage that maximizes limited space. Simply lift, stack and reach through the front opening cutouts to access ingredients—without rearranging the entire shelf. The removable inserts improve airflow, keeping produce fresher for longer. Plus, it's easy to clean up dirt and crumbs. The refrigerator bins are available in a Clear finish and come in a variety of sizes for every organizational need.

HEXA Egg Tray and Lazy Susan

The HEXA Egg Tray and Lazy Susan offer practical solutions to common problems.

Lazy Susan

The Lazy Susan features a non-slip, stable base that rotates without sliding, preventing items from getting lost in the back of the fridge. It keeps jars and bottles in one place for quick access. Place it in the fridge and pull it out for mealtime, so family or guests can help themselves to condiments, dressings and sauces.

Egg Tray

The Egg Tray is a solution to wobbly store-bought cartons. It's sturdy and holds up to 18 eggs. The open design also helps keep eggs fresher for longer and allows you to easily assess your grocery needs.

Spectrum storage and organization products are designed to help Live Life Organized™. In addition to in-fridge organization, the HEXA line of innovation includes sink and in-drawer organizers and silverware trays. HEXA refrigerator organizers are available for $6.99 - $17.99 online through Amazon. For more information, please visit SpectrumDiversified.com.

About Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC

Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC is a leader in housewares committed to creating a wide array of functional and fashionable organizational solutions, alongside fun and trendy kitchen tools and gadgets. Designing noteworthy, practical solutions for our customers has been the focus and passion of Spectrum Diversified Designs since 1985. The Spectrum® and Tovolo® brands stand for high-quality, innovative products and uncompromising customer service. We continue to have a laser focus on using intelligent design, development and quality control throughout our supply chain to provide the consumer with products they love that perform as promised. For more information, please visit www.SpectrumDiversified.com.

