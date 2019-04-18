Clear Software and Automation Anywhere Announce Strategic Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Software, a leading provider of attended Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software, announced a technology alliance partnership with Automation Anywhere, recognized as the leader in Robotic Process Automation, to fully integrate their respective solutions and collaborate on global sales and marketing programs.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Automation Anywhere to help deliver Attended RPA to their customer base," said Jon Gilman, CEO of Clear Software. "Attended RPA is this missing link that allows large organizations to scale process automation to tens of thousands of employees, and our complementary platforms address this missing link. We look forward to working with their talented team."

The combination of Automation Anywhere's RPA platform, "The Intelligent Digital Workforce", and Clear Software's innovative solution will provide the first complete end to end solution for fully delivering the promise of RPA to the enterprise.

About Clear Software

Clear Software is on a mission to simplify business software and make people more productive. Clear has been purpose-built for the enterprise, streamlining complex, fragmented tasks across software such as SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and many other cloud and premise applications.

ClearWork is a Business Process Management (BPM) workspace that empowers people to do better work by simplifying how they interact with complex business processes.

ClearProcess is a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) engine that works in concert with ClearWork. It automates tasks across siloed legacy systems by allowing bots to work on behalf of their human partners, enhancing their performance.

