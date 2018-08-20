Clear Software Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Software, the innovative leader in robotic process automation, welcomes software veteran Bob Boehnlein to lead the company's growth as Chief Revenue Officer. Boehnlein has over 30 years of experience in software technologies in product and service companies.

"We're excited to welcome Bob to the team. As our business continues to accelerate, we are in need of an established leader to chart our course to the next level," said Jon Gilman, Founder and CEO of Clear Software.

Boehnlein has worked with various early-stage companies in defining and implementing their respective growth plans. Most recently, Boehnlein was CEO and founder of Perscio, a big data consultancy that assists companies in bridging the gap between the technical world of big data and the practical aspects of business strategy.



Prior, Boehnlein was a senior executive of Aprimo, the leader in Integrated Marketing Management technologies. Boehnlein played an instrumental role in driving a 10-fold increase in revenue before Aprimo was acquired by Teradata in 2012, after which Boehnlein stayed on as General Manager for Marketing Operations. Before Aprimo, Boehnlein was a partner with Ernst & Young, LLP where he assisted global companies in defining and executing strategies for leveraging various business process automation technologies.



"Enterprise Software is at a key inflection point-- it is frustratingly labor intensive," Boehnlein stated, "Platforms like Clear Software are experiencing incredible growth because of their ability to use robotic process automation to simplify and streamline the complexity of processes including order to cash. I'm delighted to be part of this successful story."



About Clear Software



Clear Software is a disruptor whose mission is to simplify business software and make people more productive. Their robotic process automation platform streamlines complex tasks across business software such as SAP, Oracle, Plex, JD Edwards and Salesforce.

