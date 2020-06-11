Clear Thinking Group Promotes Brian Allen To Senior Managing Director

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Thinking Group LLC, the award-winning business advisory firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brian Allen to Senior Managing Director effective immediately.

Mr. Allen has over twenty-five years of experience serving in Controller and CFO positions with both public and private companies. Over the past twelve years, Mr. Allen has been engaged by numerous companies in the consumer product, retail, and manufacturing industries to improve financial operations and performance with strategic and financial alternatives, and to serve in interim senior financial positions. During his career, he has had direct responsibility for the Accounting, Finance, Treasury, Information Technology, Real Estate and Investor Relations functions. Mr. Allen is a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

"Throughout his tenure with CTG, Brian has shown a commitment to providing our clients with the best-in-class service that CTG has become known for. We know his significant experience working with consumer product and retail businesses will continue to add value for our clients, particularly those on the West Coast," said Stuart Kessler, President of Clear Thinking Group.

About Clear Thinking Group

Clear Thinking Group is a management consulting firm that helps companies to succeed, at any stage of their life cycle, with clear direction and practical solutions. Over the past 19 years, the firm has been engaged by healthy companies to create value, and by troubled companies to preserve value. For further information, visit the firm's website at www.clearthinkinggroup.com.

