Clear Touch Announces Contract with Liberty Broadcast and AV, a Division of WESCO, for Product Distribution and Supply Chain Solutions

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Touch®, a leading provider of multi-touch interactive flat panels for education and business and a reseller of Clear Digital products, announced they have entered into a distribution agreement with Liberty AV Solutions, a division of WESCO International, Inc., and a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications MRO and OEM products, construction materials, advanced supply chain management, and logistics services. WESCO supplier management and supply chain service capabilities will enhance Clear Touch's ability to quickly and efficiently distribute products to domestic and international customers.

WESCO, a Philadelphia-based company with over 800 branches and warehouses in more than 17 countries, will allow Clear Touch to streamline the distribution of products and solutions as they continue to experience rapid growth in the US and around the world. This is the second strategic deal from Clear Touch in 2020 regarding strengthening supply and distribution capabilities.

"We have made a commitment this year to further develop our supply chain services, and we are proud to announce this engagement," said Clear Touch Director of Strategic Initiatives, Peter Taylor. "As Clear Touch continues to grow, we want to ensure that we are providing our partners, resellers, and customers with quality product solutions backed by exceptional fulfillment and service experiences."

"Clear Touch offers a high-quality product line that delivers a best-in-class multi-touch, interactive flat panels and software, an offering which complements Liberty AV Solutions' existing product line of digital devices, cables, and connectivity solutions for commercial and education applications," said Ed Jankowski, Liberty AV Solutions. "We look forward to working together to grow our businesses."

About Clear Touch

Founded in 2012, Clear Touch ® is a forward-thinking technology provider named to the Inc. 5000 list and Financial Times list of the fastest-growing companies. Clear Touch is also a winner of multiple Tech & Learning Best of Show awards for its innovative products. The company's commitment to its customers, the reliability of its products, and its industry-leading innovation have paved the way for consistent growth. Clear Touch develops products for education, business, and government, including multi-touch interactive panels, software suites, and accessories. Clear Touch is also a reseller of Clear Digital™ products, including LED video walls, interactive podiums, and mobile digital signage.

About Liberty AV Solutions

Liberty AV Solutions is recognized as a value added distributor known for its diverse selection of AV products and services. Liberty is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and operates offices in California, Colorado, Arizona, North Carolina, and Illinois. Liberty remains focused on leading edge technology, customer service and education while continuing to provide the broadest range of professional AV products, services, and customized solutions available. Liberty AV Solutions is a subsidiary of WESCO International, Inc., a publicly-traded Fortune 500 holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.wescobroadcast.com .

About WESCO International, Inc

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a publicly traded FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Pro forma 2019 annual sales were over $17 billion, including Anixter International which it acquired in June 2020. WESCO offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The company employs over 18,000 people, maintains relationships with over 30,000 suppliers, and serves more than 150,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1.5 million products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, WESCO provides innovative solutions to meet current customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates nearly 800 branch and warehouse locations in over 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

