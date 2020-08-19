Clear Touch Recognized on the 2020 INC. 5000 List

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced that Clear Touch®, a leading provider of multi-touch interactive flat panels for education and business and a reseller of Clear Digital products, is number 2979 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the third year in a row that Clear Touch has been featured on the list, which recognizes the most successful companies in the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent small businesses.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"We are thrilled to be named to this year's Inc. 5000 list," said Clear Touch President, Keone Trask. "Achieving this distinction once is an incredible accomplishment. Being named to this prestigious list for the third year in a row is especially exciting because it confirms that our commitment to growth and innovation has become part of who we are as a company."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Clear Touch

Founded in 2012, Clear Touch® is a forward-thinking technology provider named to the Inc. 5000 list and Financial Times list of the fastest-growing companies. Clear Touch is also a winner of multiple Tech & Learning Best of Show awards for its innovative products. The company's commitment to its customers, the reliability of its products, and its industry-leading innovation have paved the way for consistent growth. Clear Touch develops products for education, business, and government, including multi-touch interactive panels, software suites, and accessories. Clear Touch is also a reseller of Clear Digital™ products, including LED video walls, interactive podiums, and mobile digital signage.

