Clear Touch Renews Partnership with NUITEQ

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Touch®, a U.S.-headquartered company and leading provider of multi-touch interactive flat panels and software for education and business, recently announced they have agreed to continue their partnership with NUITEQ®, a collaborative software company that enables educational institutions to add value through smarter human interaction, and developer of the educational software Snowflake, for another five years.

All Clear Touch educational panels come bundled with the Snowflake software, which allows teachers to create their own lessons or use pre-made lessons from the program's easily accessible online library. When combined with Clear Touch interactive panels' 20 points of multi-touch and split-screen capabilities, Snowflake expands the collaborative aspect of education by allowing up to four students to work simultaneously.

"The Snowflake software suite gives educators a robust lesson creation platform. We have been bundling the software in our panels for many years and are looking forward to continuing this partnership in the years to come," said Keone Trask, CEO of Clear Touch. "We have worked closely with the NUITEQ team to create exclusive Snowflake features that can be found only on our panels, and we are excited to continue innovating with them."

"Our company is passionate about fostering interaction in the classroom environment, and we are proud of the continued work our team has done to ensure Snowflake meets the multi-faceted needs of teachers," says Harry van der Veen, co-founder and CEO of NUITEQ. "As our company continues to expand, we look forward to developing further innovations based on the feedback we receive from educators. After hosting Clear Touch and educational professionals from around the world at last year's Education Forum in Dublin, Ireland, we are excited that this license extension will allow us to continue our collaboration."



Clear Touch will be displaying its panels, digital signage, accessories, and software solutions alongside the NUITEQ team at upcoming educational technology conferences, including FETC in Miami, Florida, BETT in the United Kingdom, and TCEA in Austin, Texas.

