Clear Touch Wins Multiple Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Touch® , a leading provider of multi-touch, interactive flat panels, and software for education and business, announced that Tech & Learning Magazine, a leading education publication, has selected three of their products as winners of its 2020 Awards of Excellence.

The annual awards honor educational technology products that improve the way educators and students learn. With awards going to two of their bundled software products that come integrated with Clear Touch panels and one hand sanitizer display product, Clear Touch products won every category in which they were nominated.

Clear Touch Command™ , cloud-based software for energy management, remote updates, emergency messaging management, and digital decoder

, cloud-based software for energy management, remote updates, emergency messaging management, and digital decoder Clear Touch Collage™ , collaborative software that allows users to wirelessly cast up to six devices, four of which can be Chromebooks, to a Clear Touch interactive panel and gives teachers the ability to control which screens can be displayed on screen

, collaborative software that allows users to wirelessly cast up to six devices, four of which can be Chromebooks, to a Clear Touch interactive panel and gives teachers the ability to control which screens can be displayed on screen Clear Digital Gel™ , a touchless hand sanitizer station that features a bright LED display and remote management

"These awards highlight the dedication of our company, team, and customers as we strive together to continue innovating educational technology and creating solutions that meet the needs of teachers and students — especially in a rapidly changing environment," shared Keone Trask, President of Clear Touch.

"For over 40 years, Tech & Learning has reported on how EdTech products are improving teaching and learning — and this has never been more important than during this unprecedented time," said Tech & Learning Publisher and Content Director, Christine Weiser. "For this year's contest, our judges looked for stand-out products that are helping schools navigate these challenges by solving problems and driving innovation."

About Clear Touch

Founded in 2012, Clear Touch® is a forward-thinking technology provider named to the Inc. 5000 list and Financial Times list of the fastest-growing companies. Clear Touch is also a winner of multiple Tech & Learning Best of Show awards for its innovative products. The company's commitment to its customers, the reliability of its products, and its industry-leading innovation have paved the way for consistent growth. Clear Touch develops products for education, business, and government, including multi-touch interactive panels, software suites, and accessories. Clear Touch is also a reseller of Clear Digital™ products, including LED video walls, interactive podiums, and mobile digital signage.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Clear Touch

Related Links

https://www.getcleartouch.com

