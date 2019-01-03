CLEARAS Awarded First Contract In EPA Region 5 To Address Local Water Quality Based Effluent Limit

MISSOULA, Mont., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEARAS Water Recovery announced today that it has been awarded a contract by The Village of Roberts, Wisconsin wastewater treatment facility, located in St. Croix County.

CLEARAS will supply a 0.15 million gallon per day (MGD) Advanced Biological Nutrient Recovery (ABNR™) system to align with the facility's goal to address short and long-term multi-constituent regulation such as phosphorus and nitrogen limits in the region. The ABNR system will treat the facility's current effluent to nutrient levels below the proposed Water Quality Based Effluent Limit (WQBEL) of 0.04 mg/L total phosphorus and eliminate chemical phosphorus removal upstream.

"After seeing the "no detect" level results of the ABNR system and comparing against other solutions such as chemical dosing and ultra filtration, we were confident in moving forward with integrating the CLEARAS solution into our facility," said John Bond, public works director for the Village of Roberts. "There was also a strong need to ensure we were selecting a sustainable solution that would not only address short-term phosphorus regulation but future regulation around constituents such as nitrogen."

"The state's growing regulation around phosphorus has sparked a lot of interest by wastewater treatment facilities to find a long-lasting, cost-effective solution to meet stringent discharge permit requirements," said Jordan Lind, chief executive officer for CLEARAS Water Recovery. "We are confident that our ABNR system is the most sustainable and cost-effective solution for facilities to implement however, it takes a team effort between plant operations, the consulting engineer and regional representatives to make it happen and we are thrilled to partner with the Village of Roberts to implement what we believe will be the first of many ABNR systems in Wisconsin."

CLEARAS Water Recovery is currently in design of the 0.15 MGD ABNR system with an anticipated feed total phosphorus concentration of 4.0 mg/L. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2019.

About CLEARAS Water Recovery

CLEARAS Water Recovery is the leading provider of advanced, chemical-free and biologically-based water treatment technologies for municipal and industrial point source dischargers. Our proprietary technology leverages a zero-waste process to effectively remove nitrogen, phosphorus and other harmful nutrients - converting these assets to maximize cost recovery for our customers.

