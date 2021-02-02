ClearBalance HealthCare Named Best in KLAS for Patient Financial Services

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearBalance HealthCare® has been named Best in KLAS for patient financial services in 2021, based on independently verified customer feedback from KLAS Research. Best in KLAS signifies that revenue cycle leaders regard ClearBalance HealthCare to be the leader in patient financing solutions. The designation comes on the heels of ClearBalance receiving the highest performance score for patient financing solutions based on the KLAS Patient Financial Experience report published in Dec. 2020.

Further solidifying its leadership position, ClearBalance is also the #1 customer-rated financing solution according to Black Book Market Research and has the only HFMA Peer Reviewed ROI Value Model™ that demonstrates trusted patient financing performance metrics. In addition to the Best in KLAS designation, ClearBalance also received notable performance – meaning 95 percent or more customers answered "yes" – in the categories of "would you buy again," and "avoids charging for every little thing."

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals share their voice with KLAS," says Adam Gale, KLAS president. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms."

ClearBalance stands apart for its ability to show value – helping health systems improve their financial performance metrics while remaining true to its mission of helping consumers afford the care they need to lead healthy lives.

According to one revenue cycle leader, "ClearBalance's service is a great way to get funding in the door and resolve outstanding A/R claims quickly. The vendor is fantastic at working with our patients. They give our patients the ability to consolidate payment plans for multiple accounts, like the patients' accounts as well as their dependents' accounts. The vendor is very responsive. We have regular meetings with them. ClearBalance is more than willing to address issues, questions, and concerns, and they work with us closely on our account."

"We're honored to be named Best in KLAS and recognize this achievement symbolizes the great partnership we have with our health system clients," says ClearBalance HealthCare president and CEO Bruce Haupt. "The various solutions for patient financing have grown tremendously in the past few years so it's important that healthcare providers have a trusted standard such as KLAS to evaluate their options."

About KLAS Research

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more about KLAS at klasresearch.com.

About ClearBalance HealthCare

ClearBalance HealthCare partners with health systems nationwide to provide consumer-centric patient financing that makes care affordable. Its data-driven approach delivers higher patient adoption and greater patient repayment, which substantially improves health system revenue recovery: lower bad debt and higher cash flow. ClearBalance is the #1 customer-rated patient financing vendor according to Black Book Market Research and is Best in KLAS for patient financing solutions in 2021. Patients consistently give ClearBalance loyalty and referral ratings of 90 percent and 88 percent, respectively. ClearBalance.org.

