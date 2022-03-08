ClearCaptions improves service to hard of hearing by adding VoIP connectivity to home phone

ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearCaptions, a leading provider of a call captioning service that enables the hard of hearing to communicate, today announced that it has added Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) capability to its home captioning phone. ClearCaptions will be meeting the needs of customers that have moved away from landlines, but still want the benefits of a traditional home phone. The company's captioning service provides near real-time transcription of spoken phone conversations into text captions made visible to the user during an active call on specially designed home phones, as well as iPads® and iPhones®.

ClearCaptions Blue Phone with VoIP Connectivity

For added convenience, the company is also providing customers with a single phone number across multiple devices, including a home captioning phone, iPad and iPhone, the first in the industry to make this available to customers. In addition, ClearCaptions will offer visual voicemail, a captioned voicemail that can be viewed across multiple devices.

Whether due to budget constraints, provider support or convenience, nearly 60% of U.S. adults in 2019 were living without a landline in their home. For seniors and hard-of-hearing adults however, a home solution is still needed to allow them to continue enjoying conversations on a traditional phone with large buttons and the ability to read captions on a screen. The ClearCaptions telephone number allows seniors to enjoy these traditional features in a no or limited landline home.

"With VoIP capability, we will be able to serve the growing market of customers moving exclusively to VoIP and continue our mission to keep people connected and independent," said Robert Rae, CEO of ClearCaptions. "ClearCaptions is consistently innovating our technology and service to provide the best possible experience for our customers."

Removing the necessity of a landline gives users the flexibility to move the phone anywhere in the home that features power and WiFi. Some homes only provide a single phone jack requiring customers to make calls from a single spot in the house, which can be especially inconvenient and uncomfortable for seniors. With VoIP capability, the captioning phone can be set up anywhere an electrical outlet is. This is important for the elderly who need more comfort and safety when communicating with friends and loved ones.

About ClearCaptions – WordsMatter™

ClearCaptions, LLC., established in 2011, is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC)-certified Internet Protocol Captioned Telephone Service Provider. The service provides near real-time transcription of spoken phone conversations into text captions made visible to the user during an active call. Available on our specially designed home phones and on mobile devices – iPhone® and iPad® – the service is provided at no charge to qualified registered consumers through Title IV of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). For more information visit clearcaptions.com and follow us on Facebook at @ClearCaptions.



FEDERAL LAW PROHIBITS ANYONE BUT REGISTERED USERS WITH HEARING LOSS FROM USING INTERNET PROTOCOL (IP) CAPTIONED TELEPHONES WITH THE CAPTIONS TURNED ON. IP captioned telephone service may use a live operator. The operator generates captions of what the other party to the call says. These captions are then sent to your phone. There is a cost for each minute of captions generated, paid from a federally administered fund.

