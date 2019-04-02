ClearCare, the Leading Web-Based Mobile Operating Platform for Home Care Agencies, Selects CareAcademy Caregiver Training Platform for Its 4,000+ Customers

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareAcademy, the leading mobile caregiver training platform, today announced a Preferred Partnership and integration relationship with ClearCare, the leading web-based and mobile operating platform for home care agencies. The companies will work together to integrate their core platforms to empower home care agencies to provide just-in-time learning about client needs and state-approved compliance training.

"Our partnership with ClearCare signals a first in the growing and ever important home care industry, and drives value for both home care agencies and caregivers," said Helen Adeosun, CareAcademy Co-Founder and CEO. "CareAcademy and ClearCare's integration means that agency owners can make sure that caregivers can get to work faster and focus on meeting the needs of the clients by streamlining home care training."

CareAcademy provides mobile-friendly training made up of engaging, bite-sized content. Home care agency managers can easily curate caregiver training through the CareAcademy platform, leading to improved results in recruitment, onboarding, and retention. Jeffrey Stoker, the owner of Home Helpers of Nampa, ID, reported up to 85% less time to onboard new caregivers using CareAcademy.

CareAcademy has a proven record of workflow and training efficiency in home care and home health. Caregivers receive training that resonates because of mobile accessibility, text message reminders, and scenario-based content.

"Our partnership with CareAcademy makes it easier and more efficient for home care owners to ensure caregivers not only experience more engaging classes but ultimately are better trained," said Ed Chuang, Vice President of Marketing at ClearCare. "A huge benefit of the CareAcademy platform is the insight and phenomenal support CareAcademy provides home care agencies. CareAcademy will be a powerful addition to ClearCare's ecosystem for agencies."

About Our Integration

The integration is targeted to be available later this year.

Marketing Promotion

In order to take advantage of waived onboarding, become a CareAcademy customer by April 30th. If you're a current ClearCare customer and interested in becoming a CareAcademy customer, please visit https://careacademy.com/ and sign up now to save $499 with the coupon code: "CLEARCARE"

For CareAcademy customers who would like to learn more about ClearCare, visit https://www.clearcareonline.com/see-clearcare-demo/ .

About CareAcademy

Founded by caregivers, CareAcademy creates online training that empowers senior care professionals to deliver the highest caliber of service and improve the lives of older adults. Over 30,000 caregivers are learning and growing professionally through CareAcademy. Coupled with its advanced reporting and training management dashboard, CareAcademy is an end-to-end, scalable training solution that transforms home care businesses into efficient industry leaders. To learn more, visit www.CareAcademy.com .

About ClearCare

ClearCare is the leading web-based operating platform for home care agencies. Our secure, HITRUST CSF Certified platform powers over 4,000 agencies, including 8 of the largest 10 home care enterprises, which in turn employ over 500,000 caregivers. In addition to powering all of the day-to-day operating functions of a home care agency, ClearCare's Family Room and caregiver portals coordinate members of a patient or client's care team. ClearCare Home Connect APIs and business intelligence tools enable home care enterprises to standardize and optimize their proprietary best practices and enable the 4,000+ home care agencies we serve to connect to health plans and providers. Learn more about ClearCare .

