CLEARCO & INDIEGOGO LAUNCH $10 MILLION FUND TO FUEL GROWTH OF INDIEGOGO ENTREPRENEURS

World's Largest E-Comm Investor Quadruples Investment in Indiegogo Creators

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearco , the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the opportunities for founders to grow their businesses, and Indiegogo, the platform for entrepreneurs to launch innovative and groundbreaking products, today announced a $10 Million Indiegogo Creators Fund powered by Clearco to accelerate growth of crowdfunding campaigns.

The Indiegogo Creators Fund will allow Indiegogo entrepreneurs to receive a capital advance based on their funds raised to date, allowing them to reinvest, drive further contributions for their crowdfunding campaign and grow their businesses. Clearco's network of founders also have the ability to fast-track their listings on Indiegogo and leverage the platform to generate sales for new product launches.

"Our entrepreneurs are introducing some of the most incredible new products into the world and we don't want access to capital to be a barrier to their success," says Jonathan Jue, Chief Financial Officer of Indiegogo. "Clearco has helped fund dozens of Indiegogo campaigns in the past year alone, and we are thrilled to expand this initiative to as many entrepreneurs as possible."

As a company whose mission is to unlock the entrepreneurial innovation being ignored by traditional funding sources, Clearco sees this collaboration as an enormous opportunity to fuel founder growth. "Through traditional funding options, thousands of founders aren't given the capital and opportunity they need to grow their businesses. Often things like social class, gender, race and ethnicity play into whose ideas get funded. Alternative funding models like Clearco and Indiegogo break down these barriers to unleash the entrepreneurial potential that exists in every corner of the world," says Michele Romanow, CEO of Clearco.

To date, Clearco has invested over $2.5 million into Indiegogo Entrepreneurs and is excited to quadruple this investment over the coming year with the creation of the new fund. As part of the establishment of the fund, Clearco will also be expanding its investment into Indiegogo Creators outside of the US to Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Stoggles Founder Max Greenberg experienced the benefits of Indiegogo and Clearco's collaboration firsthand. As safety and PPE became a pressing concern during the pandemic, Stoggles was two days away from completely running out of budget. Clearco stepped in to provide capital within 48 hours so the company could roll out new marketing initiatives. Clearco's initiative with Indiegogo gave Stoggles the additional funding they needed to raise $1.3 million in their live campaign, surpassing their goal of $5,000. With over 27,000 backers, Stoggles was able to successfully launch their business and become the go-to eyewear of thousands of front-line workers in America during a critical time in medicine.

Similarly, Clearco provided mobile power company, Zendure, a $200,000 advance to support their business strategy. Today, the company's Indiegogo campaign has reached $1.8 million. With capital from Clearco, Zendure is able to continue their vision of becoming the leading brand in the outdoor clean energy lifestyle market and investing in climate-friendly practices that ensure our planet's protection.

