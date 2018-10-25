ClearedJobs.Net and CyberSecJobs.com Announce 2018 Best Recruiters
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearedJobs.Net and CyberSecJobs.com, veteran-owned defense, intelligence and cyber security career sites and job fair companies, announce their tenth annual Best Recruiters. At each Cleared Job Fair® and Cyber Job Fair, job seekers vote for the employers that provide the best overall recruiting experience. The top three companies at each job fair are recognized as Best Recruiters.
The 2018 Best Recruiters include:
- Accenture
- Air Force Civilian Service
- Amazon Web Services
- ANSER
- Ball Aerospace
- Bank of America
- Belcan Government Services
- Boeing
- Booz Allen
- CACI
- CGI Federal
- CIA
- COLSA
- Engility
- ERPi
- FireEye
- i3
- IBM
- IPSecure
- Leidos
- Lockheed Martin
- MIL Corporation
- NSA
- Perspecta
- Rackspace
- Raytheon
- SAIC
- Serco
- U.S. Cyber Command
- U.S. Navy
- USAA
- Vencore
The experience job seekers have with a company's hiring process, known as the candidate experience, is an integral part of a successful recruiting strategy. The Best Recruiter program gives immediate, positive feedback to recruiters who go above and beyond to showcase why talented professionals should work for their companies.
"The program has become a focal point of the security cleared and cyber security communities, raising the bar for the candidate experience in these fiercely competitive markets," says Kathleen Smith, CMO, ClearedJobs.Net and CyberSecJobs.com.
The names of the individual Best Recruiters are featured on the Best Recruiter Wall of Fame.
Best Recruiter Celebration Keynote Gerry Crispin
The Best Recruiter Celebration recognizes the efforts of recruiters, their managers and their companies. This year's celebration will feature a keynote presentation by Gerry Crispin, Principal and Co-Founder of CareerXroads. Gerry is a key visionary and spokesperson in the recruiting community. He's also a Board Member of the Talent Board, which created the Candidate Experience Awards to evaluate and reward companies who treat candidates as partners in the recruiting process.
About ClearedJobs.Net | CyberSecJobs.com
ClearedJobs.Net and CyberSecJobs.com, located in Falls Church, Virginia, are veteran-owned firms providing services and products to the security cleared and cyber security communities. Founded in 2001, the company produces Cleared Job Fairs® and Cyber Job Fairs, posts online security cleared and cyber security jobs, and provides industry information to assist job seekers in their career transitions.
