Clearing the Air: Five Tips to Cleaner, Healthier Air

READING, Pa., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- May is Clean Air Month, and indoor air quality (IAQ) has become even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic as indoor air can be up to five times more contaminated than outdoor air.

Many common household and building materials such as office supplies, paper and cleaning products can release toxic chemicals into the air without noticeable odors or visible signs. Other contaminants such as dirt, dust and respiratory droplets inevitably pass through the air in buildings and homes. Exposure to these contaminants can impact mental health, cause skin and eye irritation, induce respiratory illnesses and more.

To help equip businesses and consumers with information about how to ensure the highest IAQ, Kelly Walowski, the Global Account Consultant for Ambius, provided several tips on how to improve IAQ with air-purifying solutions. Ambius is a global leader in creating smarter, healthier spaces and provides air hygiene services to businesses around the country.

"The COVID-19 pandemic forced the world to take a second look at the quality of indoor air,'' said Walowski. "With Americans spending 90% of their time indoors, it is critical for our built environments to produce clean, healthy indoor air."

Consumers can use these helpful tips to promote cleaner, healthier environments:

Invest in clean air technology



Portable air purifying units equipped with high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, also referred to as medical grade filters, can remove dust, bacteria, viruses, mold, fungi, vapors and more from the air. Medical grade filters act as an effective physical trap, pulling in contaminants from the real time air, after filtering out the pollutants the unit pushes out clean, purified air.



Provide clear displays of current indoor air quality



Real-time indoor air quality monitoring displays help to track the current state of the indoor environment. These monitors should be prominently displayed on the front of the air purifying unit. For commercial buildings, IAQ monitors with clear, real-time displays will demonstrate to occupants that the business considers their health, safety and well-being a priority by continuously monitoring their indoor air



Upgrade the building's existing features



A building's heating, ventilation and cooling unit (HVAC) can be a great resource for filtering air. To ensure the HVAC system is running at full potential, work with a trusted service technician to understand what type of filter is needed. The HVAC minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV) rating, typically between 1 - 16 for most residential and commercial buildings, will define the unit's filtration capability. When correctly fitted with the unit's recommended MERV filter, an HVAC system can work to clean the air by effectively trapping smaller particles as they enter the room. Portable air purifiers help to additionally clean the air as it passes through the room, working as a supplement to the HVAC system.



Incorporate elements of nature indoors



The simplest way to improve stale, stagnant air is to bring in natural flowing air through open doors and windows if environmental conditions allow. Plants, trees, water and other elements of nature are known to produce calming effects for people, and the innate connection to nature is defined as biophilia. Plants, especially green walls, have the ability to remove some pollutants from the air as well as reduce carbon dioxide in the air, which can positively impact fatigue, concentration and productivity. Although biophilic elements alone are not enough to physically clean the air, the multiple psychological benefits can help promote clean, healthy environments.



Work with air hygiene experts



Producing clean, healthy air is an on-going process. Working with highly trained service technicians and maintaining regularly scheduled service appointments is an essential part of improving indoor air quality. Air hygiene experts, such as those at Ambius, can conduct risk assessments to calculate the building's unique air change per hour (ACH) rate, assess high risk and open areas that may require an increased need for air hygiene, and any other factors that makeup the building's unique air quality equation in order to provide a customized solution.

To celebrate Clean Air Month, Ambius will provide the chance to win a high-efficiency air purifier with the Clean Air For All Giveaway beginning May 17th.

For more information on the giveaway and Ambius' air hygiene services, visit https://learn.ambius.com/clean-air-for-all-giveaway .

