Clearing the Path: Perch Security Adds Datto Autotask PSA Ticket Integration for Managed Threat Detection and Response

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perch Security, a leading threat detection platform and service for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced a collaboration with Datto for Datto Autotask PSA, its industry-leading business management platform, along with recent addition ServiceNow PSA. MSPs using Datto can create PSA tickets from within Perch's web application, allowing them to manage threat activity for all of their clients in a single-pane view, while Perch's Security Operations Center (SOC) monitors the environment for threat activity and escalates it to the MSP for action. Each client's network and log activity are monitored, thanks to Perch's included next-generation SIEM.

"Datto and ServiceNow have been top-requested integrations for Perch, and we build our roadmap around what our users need us to prioritize," said Aharon Chernin, Perch's CEO and founder. "We want to make Perch the obvious path for MSPs to add cybersecurity to their offerings, and creating a smooth experience for MSPs who built their practice around these widely-used PSAs is another step in the right direction."

"The desire for MSPs to offer extensive security options to boost their margins and stay ahead of market demand is growing. Perch is an easy, flexible way to get there. As the security threat landscape continues to evolve, we hope this integration makes the decision to include threat detection effortless," said Joseph Rourke, Director, Product Management at Datto.

Datto Autotask PSA integration is available now, alongside ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Freshdesk ticketing platforms.

About Datto

As the world's leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions delivered by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions and has created a one-of-a-kind ecosystem of MSP partners. These partners provide Datto solutions to over one million businesses across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, Datto continues to win awards each year for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at datto.com.

About Perch Security

Since its conception, Perch Security's mission has been to empower organizations of all sizes with advanced cybersecurity previously available only to large institutions. Founded by veteran security practitioners, Perch detects cyber threat activity in network and logs with next-generation SIEM and a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), letting users side-step daunting challenges around expensive hardware and in-house analysts. Cloud integrations, multitenancy, and reporting make Perch's award-winning platform ideal for MSP partners to roll out to their client base. Transparency, education and community-building are central to the company's culture. Perch is headquartered in Tampa Florida, opening offices in Houston and Denver since its founding in 2016, and currently manages over 1 million endpoints.

